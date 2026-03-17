Influential Women Features Tuesday L. Orluk: Founder of Blackfeather Healing Center

HAMPTON FALLS, NH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Holistic Wellness and Helping Individuals Achieve Balance Through Mind–Body–Spirit HealingTuesday L. Orluk is a Holistic Health Coach, Intuitive Hypnotherapist, and wellness practitioner dedicated to guiding individuals toward greater balance and well-being through a thoughtful blend of traditional and alternative healing modalities. As the Founder of Blackfeather Healing Center in Hampton, New Hampshire, she brings more than a decade of experience in the health, wellness, and fitness industry, helping clients cultivate meaningful change through a holistic approach that connects mind, body, and spirit.Tuesday specializes in a range of integrative practices, including holistic nutrition, Reiki, hypnosis, yoga, aromatherapy, shamanism, and biomagnetism. Her work focuses on supporting individuals as they explore the deeper connections between emotional health, physical wellness, and spiritual awareness. By addressing these interconnected aspects of health, Tuesday helps clients heal from the inside out and pursue lasting personal transformation.Her approach combines strong academic training with intuitive insight. Tuesday earned a Master’s Degree in Community Human Development from Southern New Hampshire University and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminology from Arizona State University. She has also pursued extensive professional training in a wide range of wellness disciplines, allowing her to create personalized programs designed to meet each client’s unique needs and goals.Tuesday is a Certified Hypnotherapist, Certified Health and Wellness Coach, Certified Hypnotist, Board Certified Aromatherapist, Holistic Nutrition Consultant, Certified Usui Reiki Ryoho Master Teacher Trainer, Trained Shaman, and Certified Holistic Nutritionist. Through these diverse certifications and experiences, she offers services that include energy healing, wellness coaching, hypnosis sessions, and educational workshops focused on holistic living.At Blackfeather Healing Center, Tuesday hosts a variety of community-based events that encourage learning, self-reflection, and connection. These programs include meditation and breathwork sessions, nutrition education, and workshops exploring vibrational healing practices. Through these offerings, she strives to create a welcoming environment where individuals can deepen their understanding of holistic wellness and discover tools for sustainable health.Throughout her career, Tuesday has developed a reputation for her calm, empathetic presence and her ability to intuitively connect with each person she works with. Clients often praise her for providing guidance that feels both transformative and practical, helping them create meaningful improvements in their physical health, emotional resilience, and overall mindset.Tuesday attributes her success to gratitude for God/Source, perseverance, and the people who supported her along the journey, emphasizing that her accomplishments are shared with those who believed in her path. One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice she has received is to trust the path she is being called to follow, even when it looks different from others. She believes that alignment with one’s purpose will always take someone further than seeking approval.She also encourages young women entering the wellness field to trust their intuition as much as their formal training. According to Tuesday, remaining grounded in personal values, continuing to pursue knowledge, and embracing authenticity are essential to building a meaningful career.Like many professionals in the healing arts, Tuesday acknowledges that maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be one of the field’s greatest challenges. At the same time, she highlights the unique opportunities that come with this path, including transformative learning experiences such as traveling to Egypt to study.Integrity, compassion, and authenticity guide Tuesday’s personal and professional philosophy. She strives to live and work in alignment with these values while honoring balance and self-care. Most importantly, she seeks to create environments where individuals feel supported, seen, and empowered.Through Blackfeather Healing Center, Tuesday L. Orluk continues to cultivate a nurturing space for growth, helping individuals pursue wellness, clarity, and balance in their lives.Learn More about Tuesday L. Orluk:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Tuesday-Orluk or through her website, https://blackfeatherhealingcenter.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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