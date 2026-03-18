New Children’s Book on U.S. Constitution by Author Tara Ross Opens Pre-Orders Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

New children's book: We Created a Country: The Story of Our Constitution

We Created a Country brings the Constitution to life for children, teaching them about the debates and compromises that shaped the nation’s founding document.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constitutional expert and award-winning author Tara Ross has announced that her new children’s book, We Created a Country : The Story of Our Constitution, is now available for pre-order. The book provides a timely resource for families, educators, and young history enthusiasts preparing for America's 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.We Created a Country brings the Constitution to life for children, teaching them about the animated debates and important compromises that shaped the nation’s founding document. Beautifully illustrated by Kate E. Sands, the book presents the Founders' discussions in 11 sequential, bite-sized topics. This unique structure helps young readers digest complex principles and equips the next generation to understand and protect the republic they inherit.“Understanding our Constitution is the foundation of active and engaged citizenship,” said author Tara Ross. “My goal with this book is to make the story of its creation accessible and exciting for the next generation of Americans. As we approach the nation's 250th birthday, I want children to feel a personal connection to the wisdom and foresight that shaped our country and protects our liberty.”We Created a Country is the latest addition to Ross's acclaimed series of children's books:--We Fought for Freedom: The Story of Our American Revolution, recipient of the 2024 NSDAR Excellence in American History Children’s Book Award--She Fought Too: Stories of Revolutionary War Heroines, which highlights the contributions of women in the fight for independence--We Elect A President: The Story of our Electoral College, a simplified guide to the presidential election process for young audiences--Full list of books and bundle offers by Tara Ross: taraross.com/booksThe book is poised to become a key educational tool for parents, educators, and anyone looking to introduce children to American civics and history. We Created a Country: The Story of Our Constitution is scheduled for official release in April 2026. Signed copies are now available for pre-order at taraross.com/books for $30. The book will also be available on Amazon and through other major booksellers.# # #About the author: Tara Ross is a nationally recognized author and speaker known for her expertise on the U.S. Constitution and the Electoral College. She is the author of several books, including Why We Need the Electoral College? Under God: George Washington and the Question of Church and State, and a series of historical and educational children’s books. Her PragerU video, "Do You Understand the Electoral College?," is the platform's most-viewed video, with nearly 67 million views. A retired lawyer and a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law, Ross is a frequent guest on national radio and television programs and speaks to university, legal, and civic audiences across the country. She has contributed to prominent law reviews and newspapers and addressed audiences at institutions such as Brown University, the University of Virginia, and Mount Vernon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.