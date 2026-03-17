YWO Removes All Deposit and Withdrawal Fees; Expands International and Local Payment Gateway Support

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The initiative combines zero-cost transactions with a localized approach to payment processing, supporting access to the platform for traders

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – In a significant move to enhance market accessibility, YWO today announced the removal of deposit and withdrawal fees across its entire suite of trading accounts. By removing these transaction costs clients are able to allocate more of their funds to trading activities rather than administrative overhead.

Flexible Funding via International and Local Gateways

Recognizing that accessibility is defined by both cost and convenience, YWO has expanded its payment infrastructure. Clients can now fund their accounts and withdraw funds through a variety of secure channels with zero internal fees:

► International Standards: Processing for major credit/debit cards and international e-wallets, supporting access for clients across multiple regions.

►Localized Solutions: Payment gateways for specific regions, including South East Asia, GCC, Latin America, and Africa, allowing traders to use local bank transfers and regional mobile payment providers.

►Digital Assets: Integration of cryptocurrency funding options for clients seeking modern, decentralized transaction methods.

EnhancingClient-Centric Trading

This update fundamentally enhances the YWO experience across all account types, including the Cent, Standard, and Zero Spread options. By pairing fee-free transactions with localized payment methods, YWO aims to reduce the friction often associated with traditional banking conventions.

"We asked ourselves how we could make our platform more accessible to a wider range of clients," stated a YWO spokesperson. "By removing YWO deposit and withdrawal fees and integrating local payment options, we aim to improve accessibility for clients. This allows clients, whether using a Cent account or a Zero Spread account, to move their funds with transparent fee structures and no internal deposit or withdrawal charges".

Promoting Financial Inclusion

The decision to absorb transaction costs aligns with YWO’s objective of expanding to a wider market. By supporting local currencies and payment methods, YWO aims to reduce barriers for individuals in emerging markets. This approach supports broader participation in the financial markets, across multiple regions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

About YWO

YWO is a growing multi licensed financial broker offering a wide range of tradable assets, including forex, commodities, and indices. The company operates under multiple regulatory licenses across different jurisdictions. Focused on technological innovation and client service, YWO provides access to low-latency platforms and educational resources. The company is committed to transparency and strives to offer trading conditions for both newer and experienced traders.



⚡Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Commissions earned through the IB Partner Program depend on client trading activity, which can result in gains or losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Partners and clients should ensure they fully understand the risks involved before participating.



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