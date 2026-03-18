Industry Report Projects Carbon Credit Market to Expand at a 22.3% CAGR Until 2030

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The Business Research Company's Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon credit market has emerged as a pivotal element in global efforts to combat climate change, reflecting rapid growth fueled by heightened environmental awareness and regulatory measures. As industries and nations strive to reduce their carbon footprints, this market offers a structured approach to managing greenhouse gas emissions, creating both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders worldwide.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Carbon Credit Market

The carbon credit market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years, with its value expected to increase from $642.74 billion in 2025 to $785.35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The significant growth during this historic period is largely driven by international environmental agreements, rising concerns about climate change, the proliferation of voluntary offset initiatives, growing industrial emission issues, and early efforts to enforce relevant regulations.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to experience even more rapid growth, reaching $1758.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.3%. This surge in the forecast period stems from stricter emission limits, the broadening of national net-zero commitments, increased involvement from sectors like aviation and transportation, advancements in carbon removal and sequestration projects, and heightened investor interest in climate finance. Key trends shaping the market include the expansion of compliance trading systems, growing corporate adoption of net-zero and offset strategies, more cross-border carbon credit exchanges, stronger focus on transparency and pricing accuracy, and improved global regulatory coordination and standards.

Understanding Carbon Credits and Their Role

A carbon credit represents a tradable permit that authorizes the holder to emit one metric ton of carbon dioxide (CO2) or an equivalent amount of other greenhouse gases (GHGs). These credits are designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, either by directly lowering emissions or through the capture and storage of carbon dioxide. The ultimate goal of carbon credits is to limit the release of GHGs into the atmosphere, thereby mitigating the effects of global warming.

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Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Carbon Credit Market

One of the major factors propelling the carbon credit market is the rise in pollution from transportation activities. Transport pollution involves the release of harmful substances into the environment through vehicles used in both freight and personal travel. Carbon credits offer a way to offset the emissions generated by these transportation activities by supporting sustainable practices and technologies that enhance freight efficiency.

For example, the United States Environmental Protection Agency reported that in 2023, approximately 66 million tons of pollutants were discharged into the atmosphere in the U.S. This significant level of transport-related pollution underscores the need for carbon offsets, which in turn is driving the expansion of the carbon credit market.

Regional Insights and Fastest Growing Markets in Carbon Credits

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the carbon credit market. The market analysis also includes other significant regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, the fastest growth is anticipated in regions outside North America, particularly driven by increasing industrialization, policy enforcement, and participation in carbon trading initiatives globally.

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