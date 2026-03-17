Influential Women Features Kristi Ojala: Underground Mining Safety Leader and Industry Mentor

ELKO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Supervisor at Redpath USA Corporation Advancing Safety Culture, Training, and Operational Excellence in MiningKristi Ojala is a distinguished safety professional and mining industry expert with over a decade of hands-on experience in underground operations. Beginning her career as a mechanic after earning an Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Technology from Great Basin College, Kristi quickly developed a deep understanding of heavy equipment maintenance and mobile operations. Her technical expertise, combined with a steadfast commitment to workplace safety, laid the foundation for a career dedicated to protecting colleagues and advancing best practices in mining.Over the years, Kristi has held increasingly responsible roles in underground mining, including Underground Mobile Maintenance Trainer, Underground Operations Training Coordinator, and Underground Training Supervisor at Barrick Gold Corporation. Today, she serves as Safety Supervisor at Redpath USA Corporation, where she leads initiatives to strengthen safety culture, train mine rescue volunteers, and implement systems that ensure safe operations across multiple mining sites. Her colleagues consistently recognize her for her technical proficiency, leadership, and willingness to mentor others, making her a trusted figure in the mining community.Beyond her technical accomplishments, Kristi is deeply committed to teaching and supporting others in the field. From developing training materials and instructing new hires to coordinating comprehensive safety programs, she approaches her work with energy, precision, and empathy. Her dedication to professional development reflects broader values of service, mentorship, and community engagement within the mining industry.Kristi attributes her success to her passion for mining and her dedication to safety and education. Since beginning her career in mechanics in 2007, she has transitioned into underground mining safety, taking seriously the responsibility of ensuring that every team member returns home safely. She finds particular fulfillment in helping others build the skills and confidence necessary to thrive in the industry.The best career advice Kristi has received is simple but powerful: never give up. She believes that persistence and determination are essential for overcoming challenges, achieving goals, and advancing in one’s career.Integrity, dedication, and a commitment to helping others guide Kristi in both her professional and personal life. She approaches every task responsibly and with care, especially when it comes to ensuring safety and mentoring her colleagues.Outside the workplace, Kristi enjoys attending car shows, pursuing her personal passions, and connecting with like-minded enthusiasts. Her blend of technical expertise, mentorship, and leadership continues to elevate safety standards and inspire excellence throughout the mining industry.Learn More about Kristi Ojala:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kristi-ojala Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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