The Philippines Joins the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network to Advance Responsible AI Adoption

Teodoro Herbosa, Secretary of Health of the Philippines (left), and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, at the Department of Health Office of the Secretary in Manila.

By joining HealthAI's GRN, the country advances its health journey and supports global adoption of responsible, cooperative AI in Health

Through strategic investment in AI, we aim to link individuals to better care and empower providers with data-driven tools.” — Teodoro Herbosa, Secretary of Health of the Philippines

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , welcomes the Philippines as an official member of the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global platform uniting health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in health. By joining the network, the Philippines becomes a pioneer country of the GRN, reinforcing its commitment to health innovation and the responsible adoption of AI across the health sector, while enhancing its international profile in healthcare innovation.Participation in the HealthAI GRN creates new opportunities for global knowledge sharing and regulatory collaboration. The Philippines brings valuable expertise in health digitalization, public health innovation and large-scale system implementation, while also benefiting from the collective insights of the network. The collaboration strengthens shared expertise in AI regulations, with the goal of improving regulatory proficiency at both the national and international levels.“By joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, the Philippines demonstrates its commitment to advancing responsible and equitable AI in health. This collaboration supports capacity building, knowledge exchange and the growth of best practices that safeguard patient safety while enabling innovation. We are proud to welcome the Philippines as a partner in shaping the future of ethical and effective AI adoption across health sectors,” said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.“This partnership accelerates our digital health transformation. Through strategic investment in AI, we aim to link individuals to better care and empower providers with data-driven tools. One of our goals in DOH is a transparent, efficient health system where innovation translates directly into better service planning and delivery,” said DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.The Philippines has made strides in advancing health technology, with national initiatives such as the health sector’s Standards and Interoperability Lab to enable patient-centric care and infrastructure for Health Information Exchange (HIE) to link health facilities for the delivery of services, reflecting an ambition to improve access to equitable health care. The country moved to Phase 4 maturity in 2024, surpassing the global average of Phase 3 maturity in the Global Digital Health Monitor. As the Philippines continues to invest in AI and technology infrastructure, the country sees a future where health care reaches the remotest areas.However, global challenges remain in effectively applying AI to health sectors, including data standardization, ensuring interoperability across fragmented health systems, and building the infrastructure required to support large-scale AI applications. The Philippines aims to accelerate progress in tackling these issues for its expanding population by pooling global expertise through the HealthAI GRN.As an implementation partner, HealthAI unites regulators, innovators, and global health institutions, offering practical resources, training, and a collaborative network to advance the safe, transparent, and fair use of AI in healthcare. In addition to creating an environment conducive to investment and innovation, the GRN enhances members' governance capacity to align national appraisal and licensing of AI tools with international standards.With this agreement, the Philippines joins GRN pioneering countries, including the UK, Singapore, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Peru, Zambia, and Vietnam, in shaping the future of responsible AI in health. GRN members deliberate on AI’s benefits and risks, exchange knowledge and access tools for handling AI products, while health professionals contribute expertise to ensure that technologies are applied safely, advancing the shared goal of equitable health innovation worldwide.* END*

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