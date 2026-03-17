ClubWorx named a 2025 Winner in the 7th Annual MXM Locations of Excellence Awards

ClubWorx, a fitness center in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, has been honored with an award for fitness facilities that demonstrated outstanding performance.

At ClubWorx, we are intentional about creating more than just a place to work out. We focus on creating a welcoming, supportive environment where every member feels seen, valued, and encouraged.” — Sammy Smith

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClubWorx is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the 7th Annual MXM Locations of Excellence Awards. This recognition highlights ClubWorx’s commitment to gathering and acting on member feedback while delivering an exceptional, full-service fitness experience to the Fuquay-Varina community.The MXM Locations of Excellence Awards honor fitness facilities that demonstrate outstanding performance in member satisfaction. Winners are selected based on statistically significant member feedback from the last six months of 2024 and must achieve an average score of 9 or higher in four required categories, along with one additional flex category.The required categories include:• Front Desk Staff Friendliness• Overall Staff Friendliness• Gym/Club Cleanliness• Likelihood to RecommendFlex categories include:• Equipment Condition• Locker Room/Showers• Staff Assistance Group Exercise /Fitness Classes• Personal Training ServicesClubWorx met and exceeded these standards, earning recognition for its dedication to service, cleanliness, community atmosphere, and programming excellence.“ClubWorx is a model of member experience excellence for fitness clubs around the world,” said Blair McHaney, CEO of MXM. “The MXM Locations of Excellence Award Winners optimize putting the customer at the center of club operations. Just ask their members, because we have.”According to ClubWorx leadership:“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition. At ClubWorx, we are intentional about creating more than just a place to work out. We focus on creating a welcoming, supportive environment where every member feels seen, valued, and encouraged. From our front desk team to our personal trainers, group exercise instructors, childcare staff, and aquatics team, this award belongs to every team member who shows up daily to serve our community with excellence.”About ClubWorxClubWorx is a locally owned, full-service fitness center located in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Serving individuals and families throughout Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Willow Spring, Angier, and surrounding Wake County communities, ClubWorx is committed to delivering a comprehensive fitness experience under one roof.The two-story facility features:• Expansive cardio deck and strength training areas• The Garage weight space• The Studio for group training• The Haven yoga room• The Loft cycling studio• Indoor and outdoor pools• Full aquatics programming, including swim lessons and swim team• Basketball court• Saunas in both locker rooms• On-site childcare center• Smoothie bar• Personal training services• The only Les Mills programming in the areaClubWorx serves an upscale clientele seeking a full-service, community-driven health club experience rather than a quick pop-in gym. The club emphasizes clean facilities, high-quality equipment, knowledgeable staff, and innovative programming designed to support members at every stage of their fitness journey.Rooted in the values of community, accountability, and results, ClubWorx continues to invest in member experience through consistent feedback evaluation and service improvement.For more information about ClubWorx memberships , programming, or community events, visit www.clubworx.net or attend their next open house event on April 25th, 2026.

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