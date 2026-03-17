Influential Women Recognizes Susie K McEachern-Lauer for Transformational Leadership in Health Science Education

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Oklahoma Educator and Program Specialist Inspires Growth, Mentorship, and Innovation Across the State’s Health Science WorkforceStillwater, Oklahoma – Susie K McEachern-Lauer is a seasoned Health Science Education Program Specialist with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education (CareerTech), bringing decades of expertise in education, health, and workforce development. In her current role, she supports and coaches health science educators across the state, helping experienced industry professionals successfully transition into student-centered teaching roles. Known for her emphasis on grit, growth mindset, and continuous improvement, Susie plays a pivotal role in strengthening health science education and preparing Oklahoma’s next generation of healthcare professionals.Before her work at CareerTech, Susie served as a Health and Wellness Coordinator at Integris Bass Advanced Pierre Food Clinic, focusing on coaching, learning strategies, and holistic wellness initiatives. Her professional background reflects a long-standing commitment to empowering others through education, mentorship, and skill development, with expertise spanning instructional strategies, professional development, coaching, and health education leadership.Susie holds both a Master’s Degree and a Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education from Oklahoma State University, and she also holds a degree in Secondary Education. A lifelong learner, she continuously sharpens her skills through professional certifications in cultivating a growth mindset, creative ideation, and productivity strategies, ensuring she remains at the forefront of effective teaching and leadership practices.Susie attributes her success to a lifelong dedication to education, mentorship, and community building. Growing up with parents who were educators and school administrators, she observed firsthand the transformative impact of guiding others in both academics and life skills. Since beginning her career in 1991, Susie has spent more than three decades supporting and developing industry professionals as they transition into confident, effective educators. In her current role, she leads initiatives such as the biannual New Teacher Academy, helping educators evolve into skilled mentors and contributors to the future health science workforce in Oklahoma and beyond.Among her most meaningful accomplishments is creating Camp McSusie Haha, a six-year initiative dedicated to fostering connection and community for women and children. As a business owner in art and design, Susie also values creativity as a tool for growth. Ultimately, her greatest reward comes from witnessing teachers evolve from merely surviving their first years in the classroom to achieving confident mastery by their third year.Susie credits her professional guidance to simple yet powerful principles: love what you do and do what you love, own your mistakes and learn from them, and always act ethically—even when no one is watching. She believes in lifelong learning, innovation, and hard work, and consistently advises planning before making career transitions.For young women entering the field of education, Susie emphasizes cultivating a growth mindset and embracing risk. She encourages curiosity, openness to learning, and trust in one’s ability to rise to new challenges. She stresses that confidence and resilience are built through experience and encourages proactive problem-solving—proposing solutions rather than merely identifying challenges. Susie advocates for continuous learning, experimentation, and professionalism in every endeavor. As Michelle Obama famously said, she advises: “Go high.”Susie recognizes that one of the greatest challenges in education today is maintaining engagement among industry instructors, particularly when financial incentives and minimal duties outside the classroom draw talent away from teaching. At the same time, she sees extraordinary opportunities in Career and Technology Education, including the integration of technology, innovative learning pathways, and programs that allow students to earn money as apprentices while pursuing their education. These initiatives are vital for preparing students to support themselves, their families, and the future of Oklahoma’s workforce.The values guiding Susie in both her professional and personal life are growth, creativity, authenticity, and connection. She champions continuous learning and seeks potential where it may not yet be recognized—whether in people, ideas, or even restoring objects once considered “junk.” These principles reflect her belief in renewal, resilience, and the transformative power of attention and care.Outside of her professional endeavors, Susie enjoys kayaking, camping, and traveling, activities that keep her grounded and curious about the world. Her favorite hobby is restoring discarded items, a practice that mirrors her commitment to renewal and her belief that every individual has value and deserves to be heard. She emphasizes that listening is important, but truly hearing someone is the key to understanding what motivates and drives them.Guided by a passion for helping educators grow from early-career survival to confident mastery, Susie K McEachern-Lauer is widely respected for her ability to inspire, support, and develop teachers who are shaping the future of health care in Oklahoma. Her work exemplifies dedication, integrity, and a lifelong commitment to education, mentorship, and community, leaving a lasting impact on students, teachers, and the broader educational landscape.Learn More about Susie K McEachern-Lauer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/susie-mceachern-lauer Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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