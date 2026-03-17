IT-Harvest Publishes Guardians of the Machine Age: Why AI Security Will Define the Future of Digital Defense

A timely new book explores why artificial intelligence is changing the entire security industry landscape.

It's happening. As predicted, SOC Automation is replacing humans in the SOC.” — Richard Stiennon

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT-Harvest today announced the publication of Guardians of the Machine Age: Why AI Security Will Define the Future of Digital Defense, a new book examining the rapidly emerging field of AI security and its central role in protecting enterprises, governments, and society in the years ahead.

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in critical business processes, software development, infrastructure, and decision-making, so is it impacting the cybersecurity industry. Guardians of the Machine Age argues that AI security will finally solve intractable problems like vulnerability management, DLP, and SOC Automation.

In the book, readers will gain a deeper understanding of how AI is reshaping the threat landscape, how attackers are exploiting AI systems and tools, and why defenders must evolve just as quickly. The book outlines the technologies, market forces, and security principles that will define the next era of digital defense.

“AI is transforming every layer of the economy, but it is also creating new attack surfaces, new vulnerabilities, and new forms of operational risk,” said Richard Stiennon, founder of IT-Harvest and author of Guardians of the Machine Age. “This book is about the organizations, technologies, and leaders that will protect the future by putting intelligent systems to work to secure everything.”

Stiennon went on to say: “This book is essentially a massive market research report covering investment, growth, and direction of a new category. I am grateful to sponsors Surf.ai and Quilr, both creators of AI agents for securing the enterprise, for their sponsorship. Without them this book could not have come together at such an accelerated pace.”

Surf.ai will be hosting the author at a book signing in San Francisco at 1 PM Pacific on Tuesday, March 24. Make reservations at rsvp.surf.ai.

Guardians of the Machine Age is intended for cybersecurity leaders, enterprise executives, investors, practitioners, and anyone seeking to understand the intersection of artificial intelligence and cyber defense. It offers a clear framework for thinking about AI-specific threats, the vendors and technologies emerging to address them, and the broader implications for digital trust and resilience.

The publication comes at a time of rapid change in the cybersecurity landscape. It documents 378 startups that have arisen to either protect the use of AI or apply AI to existing security tasks.

Availability Guardians of the Machine Age: Why AI Security Will Define the Future of Digital Defense is available now at amazon.com.

About Surf AI

Surf AI is an agentic operations platform that helps enterprises operationalize security programs with AI. By connecting context across identity, cloud, data, HR, and IT systems, Surf closes the gap between understanding risk and acting on it. Surf’s AI-native platform uses specialized agents to drive action with human oversight, guardrails, and auditability built in. Surf is backed by Accel, Cyberstarts and Boldstart Ventures, and trusted by global companies including Fortune 500 enterprises.

About Quilr

Quilr is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a presence throughout the US and India. Backed by leading venture capital firms—including Crew Capital and Sprout & Oak—and angel investors such as Tanuj Gulati (Former CTO and founder of Securonix) and Sam Kassoumeh (Co-Founder and COO of Security Scorecard). Quilr’s mission is to help organizations achieve secure innovation by placing users at the center of every security decision.

About IT-Harvest IT-Harvest is a data-driven cybersecurity industry analyst firm. Its platform tracks 4,000+ vendors and 11,000+ products across the global cyber market. The company provides research, market intelligence, and strategic insight to enterprise buyers, investors, and industry leaders navigating the future of cybersecurity.

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