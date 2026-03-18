Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market 2026 Industrial Applications And Sustainable Cooling Technologies Driving Growth

Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Size Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Share Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Liquid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Liquid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Carbon Dioxide market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $16 billion by 2030, with Liquid Carbon Dioxide to represent around 50% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $6,976 billion by 2030, the Liquid Carbon Dioxide market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the liquid carbon dioxide market in 2030, valued at $4,124 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,949 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the expansion of industrial gas distribution networks and the expansion in chemical industry applications.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the liquid carbon dioxide market in 2030, valued at $2,257 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,614 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growth of cold-chain and refrigeration logistics and the expansion in chemical industry applications.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market in 2030?

The liquid carbon dioxide market is segmented by source of production into natural source and synthetic production. The synthetic production market will be the largest segment of the liquid carbon dioxide market segmented by source of production, accounting for 96% or $7,675 million of the total in 2030. The synthetic production market will be supported by large-scale CO₂ recovery from ammonia, hydrogen, and ethanol plants, cost-efficient utilization of industrial waste streams, expanding carbon capture and utilization (CCU) initiatives, consistent and controllable production volumes, proximity to industrial demand centers, and supportive regulations encouraging CO₂ recycling and emissions reduction.

The liquid carbon dioxide market is segmented by purity level into industrial grade, food grade and pharmaceutical grade. The food grade market will be the largest segment of the liquid carbon dioxide market segmented by purity level, accounting for 48% or $3,833 million of the total in 2030. The food grade market will be supported by stringent food safety regulations requiring high-purity gases, rising consumption of carbonated beverages, growing use in food preservation and modified atmosphere packaging, increasing adoption in cold chain logistics, demand from breweries and soft drink manufacturers, and expanding processed and packaged food industries globally.

The liquid carbon dioxide market is segmented by distribution channel into direct sales, distributors, online sales and retail. The direct sales market will be the largest segment of the liquid carbon dioxide market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 62% or $4,934 million of the total in 2030. The direct sales market will be supported by long-term supply agreements with large industrial and food processing clients, better pricing control for manufacturers, assured supply reliability for high-volume consumers, customized delivery and storage solutions, stronger customer relationships, and reduced intermediary costs improving overall margins.

The liquid carbon dioxide market is segmented by application into food and beverage industry, oil and gas industry, medical and healthcare, chemical manufacturing and metallurgical applications. The food and beverage industry market will be the largest segment of the liquid carbon dioxide market segmented by application, accounting for 32% or $2,534 million of the total in 2030. The food and beverage industry market will be supported by widespread use in beverage carbonation, growing demand for shelf-life extension through modified atmosphere packaging, rising consumption of frozen and chilled foods, increasing brewery and soft drink production, demand for hygienic and non-reactive processing gases, and expansion of food processing facilities worldwide.

The liquid carbon dioxide market is segmented by end-user into industrial manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, agriculture and research and development. The industrial manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the liquid carbon dioxide market segmented by end user, accounting for 39% or $3,158 million of the total in 2030. The industrial manufacturing market will be supported by extensive use in cooling, inerting, and cleaning operations, expansion of heavy and light manufacturing industries, demand for process efficiency and safety, integration into automated production systems, cost-effective alternative to other industrial gases, and growing industrial output in emerging markets.

What is the expected CAGR for the Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the liquid carbon dioxide Market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global liquid carbon dioxide market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial processing, sustainability initiatives, and manufacturing efficiency worldwide.

Integration Of Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage (CCUS) Infrastructure - The integration of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) infrastructure will become a key driver of growth in the liquid carbon dioxide market by 2030. The expansion of large-scale carbon capture, utilization, and storage systems increases the volume of captured CO₂ that must be conditioned, purified, and converted into liquid form for transport, storage, or downstream use. Liquefaction enables efficient handling of CO₂ over long distances, especially where pipelines are not viable, supporting cross-border movement and centralized storage solutions. Captured CO₂ also creates new supply streams for food, industrial, and chemical applications once appropriately processed. As capture projects scale up, demand rises for reliable liquefaction, storage, and logistics infrastructure, strengthening the role of liquid CO₂ across industrial value chains. As a result, the integration of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) infrastructure is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Cold-Chain And Refrigeration Logistics - The growth of cold-chain and refrigeration logistics will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the liquid carbon dioxide market by 2030. Expansion of temperature-controlled logistics for food, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines drives higher use of liquid CO₂ and dry ice for cooling and preservation. Liquid CO₂ supports rapid dry ice production and cryogenic chilling, which are critical for long-distance and last-mile cold-chain transport. Increasing demand for safe, non-toxic, and residue-free cooling solutions strengthens its adoption across logistics networks. As cold-chain infrastructure scales, associated consumption of liquid CO₂ grows in parallel. Rising e-commerce activity and pharmaceutical distribution further amplify the need for reliable CO₂-based refrigeration solutions. Consequently, the growth of cold-chain and refrigeration logistics is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion In Chemical Industry Applications - The expansion in chemical industry applications will serve as a key growth catalyst for the liquid carbon dioxide market by 2030. The chemical sector increasingly uses liquid CO₂ as a feedstock, processing aid, and inerting agent in applications such as polymer production, pH control, and specialty chemical synthesis. Growth in chemical manufacturing increases the need for consistent, high-purity CO₂ supplies to support continuous operations. Liquid form enables easier storage, precise dosing, and integration into existing chemical processes. As chemical plants expand capacity, reliance on dependable liquid CO₂ handling and supply systems rises accordingly. This trend is further supported by stricter process control requirements and the shift toward cleaner, more efficient chemical production routes. Therefore, this expansion in chemical industry applications operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Industrial Gas Distribution Networks - The expansion of industrial gas distribution networks will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the liquid carbon dioxide market by 2030. Widening industrial gas distribution networks improve access to liquid CO₂ across regional and emerging industrial hubs. Investments in bulk storage, cryogenic tankers, and filling stations reduce delivery times and improve supply reliability for end users. Broader distribution coverage enables penetration into smaller and remote industrial customers previously constrained by logistics. As networks expand, utilization of liquid CO₂ increases across a wider range of industrial and commercial applications. Improved distribution efficiency also helps stabilize pricing and mitigates supply disruptions during peak demand periods. Consequently, the expansion of industrial gas distribution networks is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the liquid carbon dioxide synthetic production market, the liquid carbon dioxide direct sales market, the liquid carbon dioxide food grade, the liquid carbon dioxide food processing market and the liquid carbon dioxide food and beverages market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-purity CO₂ in food preservation, carbonation, and freezing applications, as the global food and beverage industry continues to expand due to urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and rising consumption of packaged and processed foods. Synthetic production is gaining importance as industries seek reliable and sustainable CO₂ sources, particularly through carbon capture and utilization initiatives that support environmental goals. At the same time, direct sales channels are expanding as large industrial users prefer secure supply, cost efficiency, and better procurement control. The food processing sector is also contributing significantly, as liquid CO₂ enables efficient cooling and preservation while maintaining product quality and extending shelf life. Additionally, strong growth in carbonated beverages and ready-to-drink products is further increasing demand for food grade CO₂. Overall, the market’s expansion is supported by industrial growth, regulatory requirements for food safety and purity, advancements in supply chain infrastructure, and increasing adoption across emerging economies, positioning these segments as key contributors to long-term market value and industry development.

The liquid carbon dioxide synthetic production market is projected to grow by $1,855 million, the liquid carbon dioxide direct sales market by $1,006 million, the liquid carbon dioxide food grade market by $933 million, the liquid carbon dioxide food processing market by $780 million and the liquid carbon dioxide food and beverage industry market by $625 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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