Influential Women Profiles Naomi Withers, EMBA, CHPC: High Performance Coach And Strategic Advisor

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Leaders and Organizations Through Growth, AI Innovation, and People-First LeadershipMcKinleyville, California – Naomi Withers, EMBA, CHPC, operates at the intersection of strategy, finance, technology, and leadership. She is the Founder of Growth Consultant Services, a boutique advisory practice dedicated to helping founders, executives, and leadership teams navigate growth, transformation, and high-stakes business challenges.“I help founders and leaders who are navigating high-stakes seasons—scaling a company, stepping into a bigger role, managing transitions, or carrying the invisible load of leadership,” says Naomi. Her approach combines deep business expertise with a focus on people, culture, and sustainable results.Naomi holds an Executive MBA and coaching certification. With a career grounded in finance, operations, and executive leadership, she helps organizations diagnose misalignment, unlock enterprise value, and create conditions for long-term success. In her role as an Embedded Strategic Advisor at Loyva, a software company delivering contract management, eSign, and eVault solutions for recurring revenue industries, Naomi has led initiatives that produced millions of dollars in measurable valuation impact.At the forefront of responsible AI adoption, Naomi offers an AI Readiness Assessment that evaluates technology, culture, and workforce capability, helping leadership teams understand where they stand and what steps to take next. She is also developing a workshop and executive cohort for organizations ready to dive deeper into AI strategy and human-centered implementation.Naomi attributes her professional success to curiosity, disciplined growth, and the power of people. She approaches her career with a sense of wonder, continually learning, building new skills, and embracing challenges slightly beyond her comfort zone. As her responsibilities grew, so did her commitment to developing strong leadership skills to solve increasingly complex problems. Above all, Naomi believes in the transformative potential of teams: when talented individuals are aligned around a shared purpose, their collective results far exceed what any one person could achieve alone.The best career advice Naomi ever received came from her mother: always build toward the next level. This guidance encouraged her to pursue roles and opportunities that stretched her skills, fostered growth, and connected her with supportive people—whether through work or professional organizations. Rather than waiting to feel “ready,” Naomi actively sought challenges that would expand her capabilities and prepare her for the next step in her career.For young women entering the industry, Naomi emphasizes the importance of intentionality. She encourages starting in roles with leaders who invest in their growth, taking time to develop skills, and seeking mentors to guide them along the journey. Curiosity, she notes, is an invaluable advantage. Naomi also stresses focusing on work that truly matters, setting healthy boundaries, knowing one’s values, and trusting instincts—especially when evaluating people and opportunities. Self-awareness, collaboration, and integrity, she believes, will take professionals farther than any title ever could.Naomi identifies artificial intelligence as a transformative force in her field, rapidly changing how software is built, integrated, and used. Yet she sees the greatest opportunity in pairing AI with strong human leadership, where emotional intelligence, ethical decision-making, and thoughtful judgment remain key differentiators.Honesty and integrity are foundational to Naomi’s approach to work and life. She is committed to telling the truth as she sees it, even when difficult, while approaching others with empathy and respect. To her, integrity means doing what you say you will do, leading with heart, and following through consistently. It is not about overcommitting, but about committing intentionally—to people, to work, and to the future she is building.In addition to her professional work, Naomi serves on the board of Changing Tides Family Services and is actively engaged in developing leaders at every level. Based in Northern California, she continues to empower individuals, strengthen organizations, and lift others through strategic insight, people-first leadership, and a dedication to excellence.Learn More about Naomi Withers:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/naomi-withers or through her website, https://growthconsultantservices.com/home/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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