Exhibition Market Overview Exhibition Market Scope Exhibition Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Exhibition Ceiling Tiles Market 2026 Event Infrastructure And Exhibition Design Driving Market Growth

Expected to grow to $92.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Exhibition Market to Surpass $99 billion in 2030. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,245 billion by 2030, the Exhibition market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Exhibition Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the exhibition market in 2030, valued at $31,053 million. The market is expected to grow from $23,387 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the globalization of businesses and growth in small and medium enterprises participation.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Exhibition Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the exhibition market in 2030, valued at $27,639 million. The market is expected to grow from $20,639 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for experiential marketing and cultural tourism growth.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Exhibition Market in 2030?

The exhibition market is segmented by exhibition type into traditional exhibitions, virtual exhibitions and hybrid exhibitions. The traditional exhibitions market will be the largest segment of the exhibition market segmented by exhibition type, accounting for 53% or $52,711 million of the total in 2030. The exhibition type market will be supported by strong face-to-face networking opportunities, high brand visibility through physical booths, effective lead generation and relationship building, hands-on product demonstrations, established buyer-seller trust, concentration of industry stakeholders in one location and continued preference for in-person engagement in capital-intensive industries.

The exhibition market is segmented by revenue stream into exhibitor fee, sponsorship fee, entrance fee and services. The exhibitor fee market will be the largest segment of the exhibition market segmented by revenue stream, accounting for 43% or $42,574 million of the total in 2030. The revenue stream market will be supported by steady demand for booth space, value derived from direct customer engagement, tiered pricing models based on booth size and location, high return on investment for exhibitors, repeat participation from established brands, demand for premium display locations and customized exhibitor packages

The exhibition market is segmented by enterprise size into large enterprise and small and midsize enterprise (SME). The large enterprise market will be the largest segment of the exhibition market segmented by end user accounting for 65% or $64,021 million of the total in 2030. The enterprise size market will be supported by higher marketing budgets, global brand presence requirements, preference for large-scale booth installations, participation in international exhibitions, focus on lead volume and brand dominance, ability to invest in premium sponsorships and strategic use of exhibitions for product launches.

The exhibition market is segmented by industry into consumer goods and retail sector, hospitality sector, art fuel forum (AFF) and energy sector, automotive and transportation sector, industrial sector, entertainment sector and other industries. The consumer goods and retail sector market will be the largest segment of the exhibition market segmented by end user accounting for 27% or $26,574 million of the total in 2030. The industry market will be supported by frequent product launches, strong demand for brand visibility, need for distributor and retailer engagement, live product demonstrations, trend showcasing opportunities, growing emphasis on experiential marketing and high footfall at trade and consumer exhibitions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Exhibition Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the exhibition market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Exhibition Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global exhibition market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape business networking, brand engagement strategies, and experiential marketing models worldwide.

Globalization Of Businesses – The globalization of businesses will become a key driver of growth in the exhibition market by 2030. Exhibitions provide structured environments where global suppliers, buyers, distributors and investors can connect efficiently under one platform, reducing the complexity of entering new markets. As businesses pursue international sourcing, distribution and collaboration strategies, demand for exhibitions that attract multinational participation is anticipated to rise. This trend will support growth in international trade shows, increase exhibitor diversity and strengthen the role of exhibitions as gateways for global market access and business expansion. As a result, increasing demand for globalization of businesses contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Small And Medium Enterprises Participation – The growth in small and medium enterprises participation is expected to be a key driver of the growth of the exhibition market in the forecast period. SMEs increasingly view exhibitions as high-impact channels for brand visibility, customer acquisition and partnership development without the need for extensive marketing infrastructure. As exhibition organizers introduce flexible booth formats, digital participation options and targeted sector showcases, SMEs are anticipated to engage more actively in exhibitions. This rising participation will contribute to higher exhibitor volumes, diversified offerings and sustained growth across both physical and hybrid exhibition formats. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of growth in small and medium enterprises participation is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Demand For Experiential Marketing – The rising demand for experiential marketing will propel the growth of the exhibition market. Exhibitions provide ideal environments for live product demonstrations, interactive displays and hands-on brand experiences that allow visitors to evaluate offerings more deeply. As companies shift away from passive promotional methods toward experience-led marketing strategies, investments in innovative booth designs, live showcases and technology-enabled engagement tools are anticipated to grow. This evolution will enhance visitor engagement, increase dwell time and strengthen the commercial effectiveness of exhibitions as experiential marketing platforms. Therefore, this rising demand for experiential marketing is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Cultural Tourism Growth - The growing focus on cultural tourism growth will propel the growth of the exhibition market. As travelers increasingly seek meaningful, knowledge-driven and culturally enriched travel experiences, exhibitions tied to creative industries, design, art, lifestyle and regional craftsmanship are anticipated to attract broader audiences. This trend supports higher visitor turnout, international participation and destination appeal for exhibition-hosting cities. Cultural tourism growth is expected to strengthen collaboration between exhibition organizers, tourism bodies and local industries, thereby supporting sustained demand for exhibitions as both commercial and experiential platforms. Consequently, the rising focus on cultural tourism growth is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Exhibition Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the large enterprise exhibition market, the hybrid exhibitions market, the exhibition sponsorship fee market, and the art fuel forum and energy sector exhibitions market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $48 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing corporate marketing investments, expansion of hybrid event formats, rising demand for industry-specific networking platforms, and growing sponsorship-based brand promotion strategies. This surge reflects the transition toward experience-driven and digitally integrated business events that enhance global reach, attendee engagement, and measurable return on investment, supporting transformative growth across the broader exhibition and events ecosystem.

The large enterprise exhibition market is projected to grow by $16,564million, the hybrid exhibitions market by $15,255 million, the exhibition sponsorship fee market by $9,524 million, and the art fuel forum and energy sector exhibitions market by $6,501 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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