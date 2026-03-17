Coventry Structured Investments Supports Centurion Foundation's Acquisition of Two Rhode Island Hospitals

CSI [patiently] helped to enable The Centurion Foundation's acquisition of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital

CSI has been a strong and supportive partner throughout this journey, and we are grateful for their commitment to seeing this through.” — Ben Mingle, CEO, The Centurion Foundation

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coventry Structured Investments, LLC ("CSI"), an asset management company providing creative debt and equity funding solutions in niche markets such as agriculture, renewables and clean tech, announced that it helped The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, to create a new non-profit health system, CharterCARE Health of Rhode Island (CHRI), and CHRI’s subsequent acquisition of Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. CSI provides alternative funding and consulting services to businesses with unique or complex capital needs.The two hospitals and related assets have an annual operating budget of approximately $380 million and employ 2,400 health professionals in Providence and North Providence. Individually licensed in Rhode Island, they will be locally governed and managed under the CHRI board of directors. CSI has made available to the two hospitals much-needed debt capital, enabling them to implement critical improvements to remain viable and competitive in the ever-tightening, expensive health care market.Throughout the process, CSI worked collaboratively with Centurion and all relevant parties to support a successful outcome for these hospitals, remaining patient, flexible and committed as the transaction moved toward close. CSI's approach reflects its broader philosophy of immersing itself in its partners' businesses and staying the course through complex situations to deliver meaningful results."We are proud to have served as a financing partner and are excited to see The Centurion Foundation take ownership of these two important hospitals," said Rasool E. Alizadeh, Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Coventry Structured Investments. "Centurion has shown tremendous dedication to the communities these hospitals serve, and we are confident in their ability to move forward and build on that commitment."“CSI has been a strong and supportive partner throughout this journey, and we are grateful for their commitment to seeing this through. We are proud to carry these hospitals forward and remain deeply committed to the communities they serve,” said Ben Mingle, CEO, The Centurion Foundation.About Coventry Structured InvestmentsCoventry Structured Investments, LLC (“CSI”) works with businesses and investors to develop tailored capital solutions for complex or specialized financing situations. The firm focuses on structuring alternative funding strategies designed to support growth initiatives and strategic transactions.CSI provides advisory and consulting services, as well as access to alternative sources of capital, for companies with unique or non-traditional financing needs. Since its founding, Coventry has supported more than $2.0 billion in capital formation through advisory services related to securitization platforms, mezzanine and other structured debt financings, and related capital markets transactions. For more information, visit www.coventrysi.com or contact info@coventrysi.com.

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