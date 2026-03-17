Pop anthem goes viral Taking Modern Tamil Literature Global

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A vibrant new pop anthem created for the upcoming LivingTamil LitFest 2026 has taken the internet by storm, surpassing 3 million views in less than 72 hours after its release. The high-energy theme song, “Feel the Spark,” is rapidly gaining global attention for its unique blend of pop music, literary homage, and cross-continental collaboration.The festival itself will take place in New York City on April 3–4, 2026, bringing together writers, artists, translators, publishers, and readers to celebrate Tamil language and literature. Yet even before the event begins, its theme song has sparked a viral cultural moment online.Watch the viral music video here: https://youtu.be/w38-1XexLTg The track was written, composed, and produced by Raleigh Rajan, a Triangle-area based composer known for his distinctive ability to bring literature and music together, in addition to his work scoring music for Indian films. Produced in North Carolina, the song features powerful English vocals by singer Ciera Dumas and was filmed in the vibrant city of Barcelona, Spain. The visually striking music video was directed by Daniel Marcet and showcases four Barcelona-based models and dancers performing against iconic outdoor locations such as the Arc de Triomf and the Catalonia Museum.What makes “Feel the Spark” particularly remarkable is its cross-cultural creative collaboration. English pop vocals by Dumas are layered with references to pioneers of modern Tamil literature, creating a rare bridge between regional literary heritage and global pop aesthetics. Industry observers note that this hybrid approach—mixing literary storytelling with contemporary music video culture— may be a key reason for the song’s explosive popularity.In an era dominated by streaming and social media, content that blends local heritage with global visual style often resonates widely. Early reactions online show viewers from across continents expressing curiosity about the writers referenced in the lyrics and visuals— many encountering these literary figures for the first time through the song.The narrative of the video itself adds a playful twist. It follows four carefree teenagers whose chance encounter with modern Tamil literature sparks a transformation, filling their lives with curiosity, excitement, and a newfound sense of joy. This is a rare theme for a pop music video, particularly one centered on literary influence.The song also pays special tribute to the influential twentieth-century writer Pudhumaipithan, widely regarded as a pioneering voice in modern Tamil literature. Through subtle lyrical and visual references, the video introduces audiences to the intellectual spark that shaped an entire literary movement.“We live in a fortunate age where literature from any culture is available at the click of a button,” Rajan noted. “Distance and language barriers are disappearing, and music can become a powerful gateway for discovering literary traditions.”By referencing pioneers of modern Tamil literature in a lively musical format, “Feel the Spark” transforms literary appreciation into a cultural celebration—perfectly capturing the spirit and mission of the LivingTamil LitFest. With an enviable lineup of authors, poets, translators and publishers attending this festival, as anticipation builds for the festival in April, one thing is clear: the spark has already been lit.

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