Influential Women Highlights Lourdes Lulu Buck, M.A.: Educational Leader, Children’s Author, And Equity Advocate

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- District Coordinator of Student Services at St. Vrain Valley Schools and Founder of Bucks Books Consulting Inspires Inclusive Learning, Literacy, and Community EngagementLourdes Lulu Buck, M.A., is a dedicated educational leader, trainer-facilitator, and children’s author with extensive experience in equity, language programming, and community engagement. Currently serving as the District Coordinator of Student Services at St. Vrain Valley Schools, she has a proven track record of designing and implementing programs that support student success, cultural responsiveness, and family engagement across diverse communities. Her professional expertise spans educational leadership, supervision, and administration, enabling her to guide schools and educators in fostering inclusive and high-performing learning environments.In addition to her leadership in education, Lourdes is an accomplished, award-winning author. She has published several children’s books, including Sue’s Sky, Cielo de Susana, and Magical Golden Whistle, leveraging her literary work to inspire creativity, imagination, and literacy in young readers. Her debut, Sue’s Sky, translated into Spanish as El Cielo de Susana, explores themes of acceptance and friendship and has earned multiple accolades: a Gold Seal of Approval from the Mom’s Choice Awards, two honorable mentions from the 2022 Purple Dragonfly Awards, and a 2023 Book Excellence Award Finalist recognition in the “Children’s Inspirational/Motivational” category. El Cielo de Susana also received a bronze medal for “Best Illustrations for an Educational Children’s Book” and an Honorable Mention for “Best Illustrations Overall” through the 2023 International Latino Book Awards.Lourdes’ newest book, Magical Golden Whistle, brings imagination, friendship, and adventure to children’s storytime and was awarded the 2025 Whimsical Wonder Award & Whimsical Wonder on Every Page Award through Speak Up Talk Radio’s Firebird Book Awards. She has presented her books at conferences, workshops, schools, parent nights, community events, and libraries. In the summer of 2023, she made her international debut teaching Sue’s Sky in partnership with the Mwebaza Foundation in four schools in Uganda, engaging nearly 700 students through storytelling and painting activities.Alongside her literary contributions, Lourdes founded Bucks Books Consulting, providing training and professional development focused on equity, language acquisition, and culturally responsive teaching practices. Through this work, she helps educators enhance instructional impact and improve student outcomes statewide.Previously, Lourdes served as English Language Development and World Language Senior Consultant at the Colorado Department of Education, contributing to the Standards and Instructional Support Office and serving as a state trainer for cultural responsiveness across thirty-eight Colorado school districts. Her teaching career spans a decade of classroom experience, teaching English and Spanish in public secondary schools, demonstrating her hands-on expertise in language and education.Lourdes attributes her success to fostering inclusiveness and prioritizing education, particularly in shaping young minds. She encourages young women entering the field to remain lifelong learners, stay open-minded, and practice forgiveness toward themselves and others. One of the greatest challenges—and opportunities—in education today, she notes, is bridging divisions and fostering unity across differing perspectives, creating inclusive spaces that value every voice.Guided by values of equity, cultural responsiveness, and student empowerment, Lourdes also places importance on creativity, family, and community. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys painting, playing tennis, traveling, mastering the piano, and writing. She resides in Colorado with her two sons and their two dogs, finding joy in fostering curiosity, learning, and inspiration in every aspect of her life.From innovative school programs to award-winning literature, Lourdes Lulu Buck exemplifies how passion, education, and creativity can converge to uplift students, educators, and communities alike.Learn More about Lourdes Lulu Buck:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lourdeslulu-buck or through her website, https://lulubuck.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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