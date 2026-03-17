Influential Women Highlights Denise Meyer, Ed.D., MBA, PMP: Founder Of Denise Meyer Consulting And Project Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Organizational Impact Through Strategic Leadership, Inclusive Excellence, and Technology-Enabled SolutionsChicago, Illinois – Denise Meyer, Ed.D., MBA, MPM, MHRM, PMP, is a senior enterprise transformation executive and organizational change leader with more than 20 years of experience guiding large-scale technology transformations, building PMO structures, and leading cross-functional programs across healthcare, higher education, and consulting sectors. As the Founder of Denise Meyer Consulting, Designs, and Project Solutions, Dr. Meyer combines strategic vision with operational excellence to deliver sustainable outcomes that enhance systems, empower people, and strengthen institutions. Her expertise spans program management, organizational strategy, stakeholder alignment, and continuous improvement, with a particular focus on equity-informed leadership and innovation.Dr. Meyer earned her Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California, where her research examined systemic and environmental factors contributing to the underrepresentation of women leaders in the traditionally male-dominated IT sector. She also holds an MBA, a Master of Project Management, a Master of Human Resource Management, and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Over her career, she has led high-impact initiatives, including a $50 million ERP transformation and the accelerated recovery of a critical applicant tracking system for a leading healthcare organization. Her global perspective was shaped early through international teaching experience in Slovakia, which strengthened her cross-cultural leadership and communication skills.Dr. Meyer attributes her success to sustained self-motivation, a commitment to continuous learning, and disciplined dedication to the organizations and clients she serves. She has built trust through integrity, accountability, and consistent execution, while actively seeking diverse perspectives and embracing change. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in inclusive excellence, emphasizing that diversity of thought and experience is essential to sound decision-making, innovation, and long-term organizational performance.The best career advice Dr. Meyer received came from her parents, who owned a business and led by example. She learned that effective leaders never ask others to do work they are unwilling to do themselves, and that respect and dignity are non-negotiable. This principle has guided her career, reinforcing that trust, credibility, and influence are earned through integrity, consistency, and a genuine commitment to the people behind the work.For young women entering her industry, Dr. Meyer advises being intentional about education, credibility, and voice. She encourages ongoing learning, seeking environments and leaders who value both excellence and integrity, and recognizing the power of preparation. Building trust through consistent performance, advocating confidently for oneself, and surrounding oneself with diverse perspectives are all critical to professional growth. Above all, she emphasizes staying grounded in personal values, noting that integrity and a commitment to inclusive excellence sustain lasting impact.Dr. Meyer identifies the biggest challenges in IT leadership as systemic and organizational biases, gender norms that undervalue women’s expertise, and structural barriers to advancement. Yet she sees these challenges as opportunities—through inclusive policies, mentorship and sponsorship programs, supporting work-life integration, and addressing intersectional experiences, organizations can accelerate gender equity and empower the next generation of women leaders in technology.Integrity, growth, and impact guide Dr. Meyer in both her professional and personal life. Integrity ensures honesty and accountability. Growth motivates continuous learning and the development of others. Impact focuses on creating meaningful change—empowering teams, advancing goals, and positively influencing lives. These values define how Dr. Meyer leads, lives, and leaves a lasting mark.Passionate about education, technology, and leadership development, Dr. Denise Meyer continues to share her expertise as a program director, organizational change leader, and consultant. She maintains a keen interest in AI and mentors others on its applications, particularly in healthcare and education. An avid traveler, she has explored all seven continents, bringing a global perspective to every project and engagement she undertakes.Learn More about Denise Meyer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/denise-meyer Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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