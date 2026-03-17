Best Homes LLC of Florida Expands Awareness of Its 1% Full-Service Real Estate Model Across Florida

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Homes LLC of Florida , is continuing to expand awareness of its low-commission, full-service real estate model for homeowners across the state of Florida. The company positions itself as a statewide real estate service offering 1% commission full realty services, including MLS listing support, home showings, inspection negotiations, and closing arrangements.Best Homes LLC of Florida serves clients throughout the state and promotes a straightforward value proposition for sellers looking to preserve more of their home equity. On its website, the company highlights an example in which a $500,000 home sale at a traditional 6% commission would total $30,000, while a 1% commission model would total $5,000, representing a potential savings of $25,000.The company also emphasizes that its lower commission structure does not mean reduced support. Best Homes LLC of Florida advertises a full-service approach that includes access to the MLS / Multiple Listing Service, home listing support, showings, negotiation assistance, and closing coordination for sellers across Florida. The business states that it serves all of Florida and operates daily from 9 AM to 9 PM.“Our mission is to give Florida homeowners a smarter way to sell,” said James Culp, owner of Best Homes LLC of Florida. “Sellers should not have to choose between professional representation and keeping more of their equity. Best Homes was built to deliver full-service real estate support while helping clients save substantially on commissions.”Best Homes LLC of Florida also highlights industry and regulatory affiliations including the National Association of Realtors, Sunbiz, DBPR, Orlando Regional Realtors, Miami Realtors, MLS Tampa and Vicinity, and NEFAR MLS Northeast Florida.As the Florida housing market remains competitive, Best Homes LLC of Florida is positioning itself as an option for sellers seeking a more cost-conscious approach without giving up the standard services expected from a traditional real estate brokerage.For more information about Best Homes LLC of Florida, visit the company website or contact the business directly.

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