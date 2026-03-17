VISU Network Launches VISU Link, a Smart Link Platform Connecting Digital Presence with Real-World Engagement

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISU Network has announced the launch of VISU Link, a smart link platform designed to help creators, businesses, and individual users organize their online presence and transform a single URL into an interactive engagement hub.Unlike traditional bio link tools built primarily for influencers, VISU Link serves as a universal digital hub where anyone can centralize social profiles, websites, promotions, and other online destinations in one place. Users create a personalized page that consolidates multiple destinations and share it across social media, QR codes, messaging apps, or websites.More information about the VISU platform is available at visu.network The launch reflects a growing demand for simpler ways to manage digital presence across multiple platforms. As social networks continue to limit profile links, tools that consolidate destinations into a single shareable URL have become increasingly popular, but VISU Link expands the concept well beyond a simple link aggregator.The platform introduces engagement features that connect digital interactions with real-world experiences through QR codes and brand activations. Restaurants, retail stores, and event organizers can use VISU Link to direct visitors to menus, promotions, social pages, review platforms, or special campaigns, all through a single smart link tied to a physical or digital touchpoint.A detailed explanation of the platform and its capabilities can be found in the official VISU Link guide VISU Link also supports optional monetization features. When enabled, creators and businesses earn rewards through audience engagement and referral activity generated by their link hub. For example, when a visitor scans a QR code at a partnered location and interacts with a campaign displayed on the page. These features are designed to encourage stronger connections between brands and audiences while allowing users to benefit from the growth of their networks.Whether used by a content creator consolidating their platforms, a local business replacing printed materials with a dynamic digital page, or a professional sharing a clean portfolio link, VISU Link adapts to the needs of its user.To start building a personalized smart link hub, users can create a VISU Link at visu.to The launch represents another step toward VISU Network's broader mission of connecting online attention with real-world engagement through interactive links, QR experiences, and reward-based participation.VISU Network currently operates across North America and Latin America, with full platform support in English and Portuguese. A localized version of the platform is available for Brazilian users at https://visu.network/br/ About VISU NetworkVISU Network is a digital engagement platform that bridges online presence with real-world interaction. Through smart links, QR code experiences, and a reward-based ecosystem, VISU enables creators, businesses, and everyday users to grow their digital reach while connecting meaningfully with their audiences. Founded by Conrado Motta, the company is headquartered in New York and serves users across the Americas.

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