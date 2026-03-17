Cynthia Encinas-Concordia, Recognized By Influential Women, Transformational Life Coach, Speaker, and Author

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder and CEO of Dream to Rise LLC, Empowering Individuals Worldwide to Overcome Adversity and Lead Purpose‑Driven LivesCynthia Encinas-Concordia, the Founder and CEO of Dream to Rise LLC, is an award-winning transformational life coach, international speaker, author, and podcast host dedicated to helping individuals rise above adversity and create a life they truly love. After retiring from the World Bank in 2019, where she spent more than two decades in global development, human resources, and organizational impact, Cynthia felt a deeper calling to serve others on a more personal level. Drawing from her own journey of overcoming challenges, she built Dream to Rise to guide individuals out of darkness and into purpose, confidence, and self-worth—empowering them to declare each day, “Life is great!”Since founding Dream to Rise LLC, Cynthia has earned national recognition for her exceptional impact, including being named the 2026 Voices of Impact, Best Transformational Life Coach in the USA for 2025, Most Influential Leaders of the Year 2025, and Local Businessperson of the Year in 2024. Her coaching work is rooted in certification from the Brave Thinking Institute and strengthened by decades of experience supporting people and organizations through change. Known as a “light warrior,” Cynthia is committed to illuminating the path for those navigating difficult chapters in their lives, offering tools, inspiration, and unwavering encouragement. Her message continues to reach a global audience through her speaking engagements and her podcast, Dream to Rise.Cynthia attributes her success to her passion for inspiring others. She emphasizes the importance of taking risks as a vital part of building a successful life coaching business. Taking risks provides growth opportunities, builds confidence, and fosters innovation, allowing her to stand out in her field. By learning from failures, pursuing her passions—even when they seemed uncertain—and remaining adaptable, Cynthia has created a fulfilling career and serves as an example for her clients.Her advice to young women entering the coaching field is straightforward: follow your dreams with courage and intention. She encourages spreading positivity to those around you, noting that individual actions can create a powerful ripple effect. Cynthia also stresses prioritizing self-care, explaining that when you care for yourself first, all other areas of life align, creating meaningful impact.In her career, Cynthia identifies two main challenges that also serve as opportunities. The first is the business journey: building Dream to Rise LLC required navigating slow seasons and uncertainty. She approached these moments with creativity and courage, refining her niche, investing in skill development, strengthening her digital presence, leveraging testimonials, offering discovery sessions, and cultivating authentic community connections. Her guiding philosophy remained clear: set goals, stay resilient, and keep rising.The second challenge lies in the transformational coaching process itself. Cynthia works closely with clients to overcome deep-seated fears and limiting beliefs. Through trust, empathy, and intentional questioning, she helps clients uncover their own breakthroughs, empowering them to take meaningful action toward their goals.Cynthia’s work and personal philosophy are grounded in love, respect, integrity, and authenticity.Integrity: Committed to honesty and ethical practices, she maintains credibility and fosters lasting relationships.Growth and Development: She emphasizes continuous learning for both herself and her clients.Empowerment: Helping clients recognize their potential and take actionable steps toward their goals is central to her philosophy.Accountability: She encourages clients to take responsibility for their decisions and actions, fostering meaningful change.She believes that empowerment, trust, and ongoing growth are essential to creating a positive ripple effect, allowing individuals to share their insights and make lasting impacts on the lives of others.Beyond her professional mission, Cynthia enjoys a life filled with movement, connection, and service. She participates in gym body pump, spinning, body combat, and Zumba classes; walks in nature; and cherishes time with family and friends. She is an active Rotarian at the Rotary Club Pasay EDSA in the Philippines, volunteers with the Be-A-Friend Mentorship Program in Fairfax County, sings in her parish choir, assists at the Dale City Fire Station, and supports community initiatives benefiting children.Guided by gratitude, compassion, and purpose, Cynthia Encinas-Concordia continues to inspire thousands to dream boldly, rise courageously, and step fully into the expression of who they are meant to be.Learn More about Cynthia Encinas-Concordia:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cynthia-concordia or through her website, https://www.dreamtorise.info/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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