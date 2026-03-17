SOLV Holdings Appoints Heather Kirby Lyions as Chief Legal Officer

Heather Kirby Lyions

Former Zimmer Biomet Leader to Steer Legal Strategy and Support Growth Across SOLV’s Portfolio Companies

Her judgment, integrity, and practical approach to partnering with business leaders will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our operating companies.” — Mike Butchko, CEO of SOLV Holdings

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOLV Holdings LLC today announced the appointment of Heather Kirby Lyions as Chief Legal Officer, where she will lead the company’s legal strategy and support continued growth across its portfolio of businesses.Heather brings deep legal, compliance, and business leadership experience to SOLV Holdings. Most recently, she served as Vice President & Associate General Counsel at Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH), where she led a team of lawyers and paralegals supporting several major business units, including technology and data solutions; customer contracting; and strategic transactions. In that role, she advised senior business leaders, directed legal integration for mergers and acquisitions, and managed complex commercial, regulatory, and litigation matters. Earlier in her career, she held increasingly senior legal positions at The Considine Companies, Lanx Inc., and Biomet Inc., and also served in distinguished judicial clerkship and public service roles.“Heather is a highly accomplished legal executive whose broad experience in complex business environments makes her an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Mike Butchko, CEO of SOLV Holdings. “Her judgment, integrity, and practical approach to partnering with business leaders will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our operating companies.”Heather’s background includes extensive experience in commercial contracting, compliance, litigation management, M&A support, corporate governance, and risk mitigation. She earned her J.D. with honors from The University of Chicago Law School and her B.A. with distinction from Cornell University. She is admitted to the bar in Indiana and Colorado (inactive).“I am honored to join SOLV Holdings at such an exciting time,” said Lyions. “SOLV has built a strong portfolio of businesses and a reputation for operational excellence. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team and supporting the company’s continued success across its businesses.”###____________________________________________________________________________________About SOLV Holdings LLCSOLV Holdings LLC manages four divisions across Material Handling, Industrial Refrigeration, Metals Fabrication, and Products. The company has over 1,500 employees across 15 operating businesses and generates approximately $900 million in annual revenue.SOLVHoldings.com

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