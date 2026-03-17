Influential Women Spotlights Eva M. O’Keefe, MBA: Strategic Leader and Growth Driver in Specialty Chemicals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Vice President at Azelis Translates Market Shifts into Business Growth and Operational Excellence Through Visionary Leadership and Data‑Driven StrategyLos Angeles, California – Eva M. O’Keefe, MBA, is a results-driven executive renowned for her strategic leadership and extensive experience in specialty chemicals, corporate growth, and P&L management. Currently serving as Senior Vice President at Azelis, Eva excels at translating complex market shifts into actionable strategies, driving multi-million-dollar pipelines, and leading agile teams to achieve measurable results. Her career is distinguished by the ability to combine data-driven decision-making with visionary leadership, ensuring both business growth and operational excellence.Eva earned her MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management and brings over two decades of expertise in sales, corporate development, and strategic account management. She has held leadership roles at top companies, including Azelis, IMCD Group, Arxada, and Dow. Throughout her career, Eva has demonstrated a unique talent for reactivating dormant accounts, navigating market fluctuations, and building strong relationships with global suppliers and internal teams. Her fluency in both the technical language of specialty chemicals and the strategic language of the C-suite has made her a trusted partner in driving revenue growth and operational efficiency.Eva attributes her success to her tenacity, perseverance, and strong work ethic. She believes overcoming fear is essential to personal and professional growth, enabling her to tackle challenges head-on and continuously expand her capabilities. Her leadership and accomplishments have been recognized with numerous awards for sales excellence, reflecting her dedication to both her industry and the people she serves.The best career advice Eva has received is to focus on doing her current job exceptionally well. She encourages young women entering the industry to persist and challenge “no’s” they encounter, viewing them as opportunities for growth rather than barriers. According to Eva, perseverance, patience, and determination can often turn setbacks into success.The values that guide Eva in both her professional and personal life are balance, exploration, and presence. She enjoys traveling, staying active through hiking and yoga, and practicing mindfulness through meditation. Above all, spending quality time with her family keeps her grounded and reminds her of what truly matters.Eva is also deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. She actively supports professional development initiatives, volunteers with organizations such as March of Dimes and Susan G. Komen, and advocates for women in leadership through programs like Latinas in Beauty.Through her work, Eva M. O’Keefe continues to inspire the next generation of leaders while driving innovation, growth, and excellence across the specialty chemicals industry.Learn More about Eva M. O’Keefe:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Eva-oKeefe Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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