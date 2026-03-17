H2Ocean Participation at Motor City Tattoo Expo 2026 with Education, Artist Engagement, and Award Winning Presence

H2Ocean- First in First Aid Bob Tyrrell (L) with Eddie Kolos (R), 2026 Motor City Expo 30th Year Banner From left to right: Brian Everett, Eddie Kolos, Terry “Tramp” Welker (Motor City Tattoo Expo Owner), Tom Renshaw, and Scott Stier. Eddie Kolos (L) with Rember (M), H2Ocean Pro Team member, Best of Show winner, and Scott Stier (R). H2Ocean Product Range: The World's Leading Name in Sea Salt based Natural Aftercare Products.

Bringing science driven aftercare, global artist collaborations, and industry recognition to one of the world’s most iconic tattoo conventions.

Motor City Tattoo Expo represents the heart of tattoo culture, and our mission is to support artists through science, education, and meaningful long term partnerships.” — Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO, H2Ocean

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a globally recognized innovator in sea salt based tattoo and piercing aftercare products, proudly marked another successful year at the Motor City Tattoo Expo 2026, reinforcing its long standing commitment to the tattoo industry. With over a decade of continuous participation, H2Ocean remains one of the most consistent and trusted brands at this prestigious event, widely regarded as one of the top five tattoo conventions in the world and one of the original shows that has remained rooted in the same historic location. The Motor City Tattoo Expo is celebrated not only for its scale and reputation but also for its authentic culture and welcoming environment that brings together artists, collectors, and enthusiasts from across the globe. This year’s event once again delivered a dynamic platform for artistic exchange, professional networking, and education, areas where H2Ocean continues to play a central and influential role.Throughout the event, the H2Ocean booth served as a high energy hub of activity, attracting a continuous flow of prominent tattoo artists and industry leaders. The presence of legendary artists Bob Tyrrell and Robert Hernandez at the booth further elevated its visibility and engagement, drawing attendees eager to connect, learn, and share insights. Their participation reflected the strong relationships H2Ocean has cultivated with some of the most respected names in the tattoo world. A key highlight of H2Ocean’s presence was its focus on education and professional development. Bob Tyrrell, alongside Marshall Bennett, conducted an in-depth seminar at the H2Ocean booth, addressing critical aspects of tattoo artistry, healing dynamics, and the importance of proper aftercare. The seminar emphasized how mineral based formulations, particularly those derived from Red Sea salt can support optimal healing conditions by maintaining skin balance, reducing irritation, and promoting a safer and more efficient recovery process. These sessions were well attended and reinforced H2Ocean’s role as not just a product provider, but a scientific and educational partner to the tattoo community.In addition to educational initiatives, H2Ocean continued to expand its professional network by onboarding new artists into its loyalty and sponsored artist program, further strengthening its global artist community. These collaborations are designed to support artists not only through product access but also through long-term partnerships that align with H2Ocean’s mission of advancing tattoo aftercare standards. The event also brought significant recognition to the H2Ocean Pro Team, as member Rember was honored with the prestigious Best of Show award. This achievement highlights the exceptional level of artistry within the H2Ocean network and reinforces the brand’s association with excellence and innovation in tattooing.H2Ocean’s booth remained a focal point for product experience and scientific dialogue. Artists were provided with aftercare samples and engaged in detailed discussions about the biological mechanisms of healing, including the role of minerals, osmotic balance, and antimicrobial support in after tattoo care. The company’s emphasis on combining science with practical application resonated strongly with both emerging and established artists seeking safer, more effective aftercare solutions.Leadership presence further strengthened H2Ocean’s impact at the event. Eddie Kolos, Founder, CEO, and Inventor of H2Ocean, attended the expo alongside Scott Stier, Executive Vice President. Their direct engagement with artists and industry stakeholders underscored the company’s hands-on approach and ongoing commitment to innovation, education, and relationship building within the tattoo ecosystem.“Being part of the Motor City Tattoo Expo for over ten years reflects our deep connection with the tattoo community,” said Eddie Kolos. “This event represents tradition, culture, and artistry at its highest level. Our goal has always been to support artists not only with high quality products but with the knowledge and science that helps them deliver better outcomes for their clients.”H2Ocean is a pioneer in patented sea salt based personal and healthcare products, trusted worldwide for its innovative approach to tattoo aftercare, oral care, nasal care, and skin wellness. Formulated with Sea salt minerals, lysozyme, and scientifically backed ingredients, H2Ocean products are designed to support natural healing, reduce irritation, and promote overall skin and tissue health. With a strong foundation in research and a deep connection to the communities it serves, H2Ocean continues to lead at the intersection of science, innovation, and real world application.As H2Ocean continues to grow its global presence, its participation in leading conventions such as the Motor City Tattoo Expo remains a cornerstone of its strategy, bridging science, culture, and community to elevate the future of tattoo aftercare.

Detroit Tattoo Expo 2026 recap with H2Ocean, showcasing artist excellence, aftercare education, and the science behind safer, faster healing.

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