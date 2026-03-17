Influential Women Spotlights Mia Fontanarosa: Respected Leader and Advocate in Cognitive Healthcare

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Account Executive at Cognivue, Inc. Combines Medical Sales Expertise with a Focus on Early Cognitive Screening and Community ImpactFort Worth, Texas – Mia Fontanarosa is a Senior Account Executive at Cognivue, Inc., where she champions early cognitive screening solutions and advocates for preventative care. Focused on improving patient outcomes, Mia blends her expertise in client relations with a deep commitment to healthcare innovation. She excels at fostering strategic partnerships, providing exceptional support to healthcare providers, and ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care. Her empathetic approach, paired with strong organizational and communication skills, allows her to deliver meaningful results in every interaction.Before joining Cognivue, Mia cultivated diverse professional experiences across healthcare and hospitality. She earned a Master’s Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Medaille College and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and Legal Studies from St. John Fisher University. Her early career as a therapist, along with work in restaurant management, provided foundational skills in leadership, problem-solving, and interpersonal communication—abilities that now inform her success in medical sales.Mia’s career trajectory includes roles ranging from Inside Sales Representative to Clinical Account Manager and Regional Account Manager. Today, she manages her own territory while mentoring and training new hires. Her commitment to improving brain health is both personal and professional. Inspired by her family’s experiences with illness, she has dedicated her career to helping others and giving back to communities in need.Mia attributes her professional success to a lifelong passion for helping others and a desire to support families navigating health challenges. This drive led her into medical sales, where she leverages her diverse background to make a tangible difference. By combining her clinical knowledge, hospitality experience, and relationship-building skills, Mia focuses on the early detection of mild cognitive impairment, ensuring patients receive timely interventions and care.The most valuable career advice Mia has received emphasizes the importance of happiness and fulfillment in one’s work. She believes that success and professional satisfaction naturally follow when one pursues a career aligned with personal passions, values, and strengths. For Mia, true growth comes not only from achieving milestones but also from enjoying the journey along the way.Mia encourages young women entering her industry to embrace the possibilities before them. She advises aspiring professionals to trust their abilities, take bold steps toward their goals, and approach challenges as opportunities for growth. By staying confident, resilient, and authentic, they can break barriers, make meaningful contributions, and cultivate rewarding careers on their own terms.Mia identifies a central challenge in her field as balancing administrative responsibilities with providing individualized support to clients. Successfully managing accounts while attending to patient needs requires strong organization, attention to detail, and effective communication. At the same time, this balance creates opportunities to build trust, foster lasting relationships, and positively impact the lives of those she serves.Curiosity, balance, and a zest for new experiences guide Mia in both her professional and personal life. She enjoys traveling, exploring new cuisines, and staying active through pickleball and fitness. These interests reflect her commitment to embracing new opportunities, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and approaching life and work with enthusiasm, positivity, and continual growth.Through her dedication, expertise, and compassion, Mia Fontanarosa continues to advance cognitive health awareness, empower healthcare providers, and make a meaningful impact on the communities she serves.Learn More about Mia Fontanarosa:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mia-fontanarosa Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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