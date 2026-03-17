Influential Women Profiles Linda (Lily) Filippi: Trusted Medicare Specialist Serving Maine and Vermont

THOMASTON, ME, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owner of Medicare Plan Solutions, LLC, Empowers Clients to Make Informed Healthcare and Financial Decisions with Integrity and CompassionLinda (Lily) Filippi is a seasoned Medicare specialist with 17 years of experience as a care agent, life and health insurance agent, and the Owner of Medicare Plan Solutions, LLC, serving clients throughout Maine and Vermont. As a Gold Agent with UnitedHealthcare and an affiliate with Advocate Health Advisors, Lily is widely recognized for her comprehensive expertise and dedication to helping beneficiaries make informed healthcare choices.Through Medicare Plan Solutions, LLC, Lily provides trusted guidance on Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Supplements, and Life Insurance, ensuring that every client receives personalized, accessible support. She assists individuals in navigating the entire Medicare process and offers complimentary guidance for the Medicare Savings Program. Each year during the Annual Election Period, Lily welcomes the community to her office at 17 Walnut Street, Rockland, Maine, representing leading carriers including UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Anthem, and WellCare. She ensures her clients fully understand their coverage options and additional benefits available to them.In addition to her Medicare expertise, Lily is an experienced Life Insurance Agent with National Life of Vermont, helping individuals and families strengthen their financial security through Indexed Universal Life and Living Benefits solutions. She attributes her professional success to a steadfast commitment to integrity, ethical decision-making, and staying grounded in what truly matters. Guided by her philosophy, “Do the right thing,” Lily approaches every client interaction with honesty, attentiveness, and care, fostering trust and confidence in the services she provides.Lily began her journey in the insurance industry 17 years ago, entering the Medicare space with no prior experience. Through dedication, rigorous study, and licensure, she quickly developed expertise, building a career grounded in empathy, professionalism, and accountability. Reflecting on her path, she encourages young women entering the field to look beyond perceived limitations and pursue work they love. “The world is your oyster,” she says, emphasizing that passion, responsibility, and a willingness to learn are key to long-term success.Misinformation is one of the biggest challenges facing the Medicare insurance industry today. Lily stresses the importance of accurate guidance, clear communication, and establishing trust between clients and licensed agents. With annual contract renewals, ongoing trainings, certifications, and compliance testing, she ensures that her knowledge and service remain current and reliable.Integrity, service, and genuine care are the core values guiding Lily’s professional and personal life. She is deeply committed to helping residents across Maine and Vermont navigate Medicare, Life Insurance, and Annuity options with clarity and compassion, empowering them to make informed decisions for their health and financial future.Outside of her career, Lily finds balance and inspiration through activities she loves, including horseback riding, ice skating, traveling, photography, and enjoying contemporary and classical music. She draws joy from her daughter, a music composer living in Denmark with her husband, and cherishes peaceful moments at home feeding wild birds and spending time with her dogs, Kirie and Teo. These passions keep her centered, motivated, and grateful, enriching both her personal life and professional outlook.Based in Thomaston, Maine, Linda (Lily) Filippi continues to proudly serve Maine and Vermont communities, providing dependable, professional guidance with integrity, compassion, and dedication.Learn More about Linda (Lily) Filippi:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/linda-filippi or through her website, https://www.medicareplansolutionsmaine.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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