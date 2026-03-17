Influential Women Profiles Nikita Bhosale: Driving Excellence in Global Supply Chain Operations

LITTLE FALLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Product Supply Project Manager at Bayer Optimizes Operations, Enhances Efficiency, and Leads Cross-Functional Teams in the FMCG IndustryLittle Falls, New Jersey – Nikita Bhosale is a results-driven supply chain professional with over eight years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Currently serving as Product Supply Project Manager III at Bayer, she specializes in optimizing supply chain operations through flawless project management execution, demand and supply planning, and customer logistics. Recognized for her hands-on analytical mindset, strong technical expertise, and ability to collaborate across cross-functional teams, Nikita leads strategic process improvements that optimize operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure consistent, on-time product delivery to customers.Throughout her career, Nikita has led cross-functional teams and collaborated across departments to align operational goals with strategic objectives. Her expertise spans managing complex logistics, developing inventory optimization strategies, and implementing innovative solutions to streamline operations. She is particularly skilled at executing complex, high-impact projects, applying disciplined project management, technical insight, and strong stakeholder collaboration to deliver results even under demanding timelines and operational constraints. Her expertise spans forecasting, production planning, and continuous improvement initiatives that support both organizational growth and customer satisfaction.Nikita attributes her success to her adaptability and resilience, qualities that allow her to navigate change, grow continuously, and lead her teams effectively. Born in India, raised in Saudi Arabia, completing high school in Singapore, and moving to the United States at 17, Nikita has cultivated a global perspective that strengthens her ability to thrive in diverse environments. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Supply Chain Management and Economics from Michigan State University and a Master’s Degree in Supply Chain Analytics from Rutgers University. Additionally, she holds certifications in Leadership Essentials and Self-Leadership through McKinsey & Company, and is fluent in English and Marathi, with professional proficiency in Hindi.For young women entering supply chain and project management roles, Nikita advises embracing curiosity, staying adaptable, and focusing on continuous learning. She encourages seeking diverse experiences, collaborating across teams, and tackling challenges that stretch skills and capabilities.Outside of her professional work, Nikita is an active volunteer and community leader, having contributed to initiatives supporting special needs children and various multicultural student organizations. She also enjoys traveling—having visited 20 countries—and is passionate about summer and fall hiking. These pursuits have taught her perspective, patience, and perseverance, all of which translate directly into her success in the dynamic, fast-paced FMCG industry.Learn More about Nikita Bhosale:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nikita-bhosale Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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