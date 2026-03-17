Levinson Axelrod Expands Presence in South Jersey With New Cherry Hill Office

New location brings the firm’s 86+ years of courtroom-first advocacy closer to families across Camden County and surrounding communities.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levinson Axelrod, New Jersey’s premium personal injury law firm for more than 86+ years, announced today the opening of its newest office location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, expanding the firm’s reach and deepening its commitment to helping South Jersey families navigate life’s most difficult crises.

With a legacy built on results and accountability, Levinson Axelrod has recovered more than $1 billion for New Jersey families, fighting for people harmed by negligence, unsafe conditions, reckless behavior, and wrongful conduct. The firm’s new Cherry Hill office reinforces that mission by offering greater accessibility and local support to individuals and families in need throughout Cherry Hill and surrounding communities across Camden County and South Jersey.

“Cherry Hill is a community of hardworking families who deserve immediate access to serious legal representation when tragedy strikes,” said Richard Levinson, Senior Shareholder of Levinson Axelrod. “Opening this office is about being closer—closer to our clients, closer to the courts and medical networks that support their recovery, and closer to the communities we’ve been proud to serve for generations. When a family is facing a crisis, they don’t need a call center; they need advocates who will stand up, take action, and see the case through.”

A South Jersey Commitment Built on Trial Readiness

Levinson Axelrod is known for taking a direct, no-nonsense approach to litigation, one that does not back down when powerful interests push back. The firm is not the kind of practice that shies away from taking on big insurance companies. Instead, Levinson Axelrod approaches every case with the intent to build it for trial and take it through court when that’s what justice requires.

Insurance companies often attempt to minimize claims, delay resolutions, or pressure injured people into inadequate settlements. Levinson Axelrod’s long-standing philosophy is different: prepare every case like it will be presented to a jury, demand accountability, and fight for full and fair compensation.

Why Cherry Hill Matters

Cherry Hill is one of South Jersey’s major hubs, central to the region’s families, workplaces, highways, and healthcare resources. For Levinson Axelrod, opening a Cherry Hill office is a strategic and values-driven expansion that reflects the firm’s commitment to:

• Be more accessible for clients in South Jersey, reducing travel time and making it easier for families to meet with attorneys and legal teams in person.

• Serve a growing, dynamic community where residents depend on safe roads, responsible businesses, and accountability when negligence causes harm.

• Support families navigating crisis by providing a local home base for legal guidance during overwhelming moments—after serious injuries, catastrophic accidents, and wrongful loss.

• Strengthen advocacy across surrounding communities, including throughout Camden County and the broader South Jersey region.

Dedicated to Families in Crisis

For more than eight decades, Levinson Axelrod has represented individuals and families dealing with the physical, emotional, and financial toll of serious injury. The firm’s expanded South Jersey footprint is designed to help clients move forward with clarity and confidence—whether they are facing mounting medical bills, time away from work, long-term rehabilitation, or the loss of a loved one.

The Cherry Hill office will support a full range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, wrongful death claims, and other cases where negligence has caused harm.

About Levinson Axelrod

Levinson Axelrod is New Jersey’s premium personal injury law firm, serving injured individuals and families for more than 86 years. Tzhe firm has recovered over $1 billion for New Jersey families and is known for aggressive advocacy, trial-focused preparation, and the willingness to take on major insurance companies and corporations to pursue justice. Levinson Axelrod is dedicated to helping families navigate crisis and secure the compensation they need to rebuild.



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