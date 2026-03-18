Video On Demand Market 2026 Streaming Platforms Transforming Digital Entertainment Reaching $3,626.32 Billion

Video On Demand Global Market Report 2026_Drivers Video On Demand Market Report 2026_Regions Video On Demand Market Report 2026_segments

The Business Research Company's Video On Demand Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Video On Demand Market to Surpass $295 billion in 2030. In comparison, the IT Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5,689 billion by 2030, with Video On Demand to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Video On Demand market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Video On Demand Market in 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the video on demand market in 2030, valued at $101,987 million. The market is expected to grow from $39,792 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The exponential growth is attributed to the rising demand for improved code quality and faster release cycles and increasing digital transformation initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Video On Demand Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the video on demand market in 2030, valued at $85,276 million. The market is expected to grow from $44,393 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the expanding of SaaS and cloud-native applications and growing need for cost optimization in software projects.

Request a free sample of the Video On Demand Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15020&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What will be Largest Segment in the Video On Demand Market in 2030?

The video on demand market is segmented by component into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the video on demand market segmented by component type, accounting for 62% or $182,632 million of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by increasing demand for scalable content management platforms, growing need for advanced video analytics and recommendation engines, rising adoption of cloud-based streaming infrastructure, increasing focus on content security and digital rights management, demand for personalized user experience features and integration of artificial intelligence for content discovery.

The video on demand market is segmented by platform type into smartphones, tablets/laptops, smart TVs, and other platform types. The smart TVs market will be the largest segment of the video on demand market segmented by platform type, accounting for 45% or $133,143 million of the total in 2030. The smart TVs market will be supported by increasing penetration of connected televisions, growing consumer preference for home-theater experiences, integration of pre-installed streaming applications, rising demand for high-definition and 4K content, expansion of broadband connectivity and increasing cord-cutting trends.

The video on demand market is segmented by business model into subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertisement video on demand (AVOD), hybrid (SVOD+AVOD), pay-per-view (PPV), other transactional video on demand (TVOD), and other business models. The subscription video on demand (SVOD) market will be the largest segment of the video on demand market segmented by business model, accounting for 73% or $215,190 million of the total in 2030. The subscription video on demand (SVOD) market will be supported growing consumer preference for ad-free viewing, increasing production of exclusive original content, rising affordability of monthly subscription plans, expansion into regional and local language content, demand for binge-watching experiences and family-oriented multi-profile subscription models.

The video on demand market is segmented by end-users into media, entertainment, and gaming; travel and hospitality; education; and other end-users. The media, entertainment, and gaming market will be the largest segment of the video on demand market segmented by end-user, accounting for 70% or $206,026 million of the total in 2030. The media, entertainment, and gaming market will be supported by rising demand for digital-first content distribution, increasing crossover between gaming and video streaming, expansion of e-sports and live-streamed events, growing production of web series and short-form content, demand for multi-platform storytelling and increasing collaboration between studios and streaming platforms.

What is the expected CAGR for the Video On Demand Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the video on demand market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Video On Demand Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global video on demand market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape content production, delivery, monetization, and quality-assurance workflows across the media and tech industries worldwide.

Expansion Of OTT Platforms - The expansion of OTT platforms will become a key driver of growth in the video on demand market by 2030. As internet accessibility improves, smart device penetration rises, and investors continue to fund diverse streaming services, more consumers are adopting OTT platforms as their primary choice for video content consumption across mobile, tablet, and connected TV devices. Higher subscriber growth expanded content libraries spanning multiple genres and languages, and strategic partnerships between content creators and distribution platforms are intensifying demand for on-demand streaming services that cater to a wide spectrum of viewer preferences and viewing contexts. These expanded OTT ecosystems require scalable infrastructure to support high-quality content delivery, personalized recommendations, seamless cross-device playback, and robust user engagement metrics that align with evolving consumption patterns. As a result, OTT service providers and technology partners are increasingly enhancing platform capabilities, broadening content offerings, and investing in marketing and distribution strategies to capture larger audience segments and sustain long-term growth in the global video-on-demand market. As a result, expansion of OTT platforms is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Expansion Of High-Speed Broadband Networks - The rapid expansion of high-speed broadband networks will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the video on demand market by 2030. As broadband infrastructure continues to develop globally — supporting faster data rates, lower latency, and broader geographic coverage — demand for high-quality on-demand streaming services is intensifying among residential and mobile viewers. Higher availability of fiber-to-the-home, DOCSIS upgrades, and next-generation wireless broadband technologies enable smoother delivery of high-definition and ultra-high-definition VOD content, supporting uninterrupted playback, adaptive bitrate streaming, and richer viewer experiences across multiple devices. These network-driven improvements require scalable delivery platforms, robust content distribution architectures, and edge-optimized caching to ensure consistent performance and quality of experience as data volumes surge. As a result, VOD service providers and content delivery partners are increasingly investing in broadband-centric delivery optimization, integrating advanced network protocols, and collaborating with infrastructure providers to capitalize on the accelerating deployment of high-speed broadband and extend service reach in the global video-on-demand market. Consequently, the rapid expansion of high-speed broadband networks is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Penetration Of Smart TVs, Connected TVs, And Streaming Devices - The rising penetration of smart TVs, connected TVs, and streaming devices will serve as a key growth catalyst for the video on demand market by 2030. As households increasingly adopt internet-enabled television hardware and streaming devices and large-screen viewing becomes a preferred mode of digital content consumption, demand for on-demand video services delivered through connected ecosystems is intensifying. Higher connected TV adoption, expanding smart TV installations, and increased usage of streaming sticks and devices are driving sustained growth in VOD viewership by enabling seamless access to digital content across living-room environments. These device-driven consumption patterns require robust platform compatibility, scalable content delivery, and optimized user interfaces to support high-quality streaming experiences across multiple operating systems and screen formats. As a result, video-on-demand platforms and technology providers are increasingly optimizing applications for connected devices and expanding content availability to capitalize on rising smart TV and streaming device penetration. Therefore, rising penetration of smart TVs, connected TVs, and streaming devices is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Streaming Platforms And Subscription-Based Models - The expansion of streaming platforms and subscription-based models will become a significant driver contributing to the video on demand market by 2030. As connectivity improves across emerging regions, telecom operators broaden their digital service portfolios, and global media companies continue to invest in localized content delivery, more consumers are adopting streaming services as their preferred mode of entertainment consumption across mobile, tablet, and connected TV devices. These expanded streaming ecosystems require scalable delivery infrastructure, robust subscription management frameworks, personalized recommendation engines, and seamless cross-device playback capabilities that align with evolving consumer expectations for high-quality, accessible digital content. As a result, service providers, telecom operators, and technology partners are increasingly launching new platforms, enhancing content libraries, and investing in marketing and distribution strategies to capture larger subscriber bases and sustain long-term growth in the global video-on-demand market. Consequently, the expansion of streaming platforms and subscription-based models is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Video On Demand Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-on-demand-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Video On Demand Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the video on demand for media, entertainment, and gaming market, the subscription video on demand (SVOD) market, the video on demand solutions market, and the video on demand for smart TVs market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $392 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid expansion of digital streaming consumption, increasing global broadband and 5G penetration, rising adoption of connected smart TVs, and the growing preference for personalized, on-demand content experiences. Strong investments in original and localized content, hybrid monetization models combining subscriptions and advertising, AI-powered recommendation engines, cloud-based content management solutions, and seamless cross-device integration are further accelerating platform scalability and user engagement. This momentum reflects the ongoing transformation of traditional broadcasting into data-driven, platform-centric streaming ecosystems, positioning the broader video on demand industry.

The video on demand for media, entertainment, and gaming market is projected to grow by $113,185 million, the subscription video on demand (SVOD) market by $112,821 million, the video on demand solutions market by $93,314 million, and the video on demand for smart TVs market by $72,559 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.