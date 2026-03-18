American Academy of Pediatrics Launches New PREP Program on mon`k LMS by Impelsys

moǹk LMS A global leader in technology solutions for publishing, healthcare, and education. Dedicated to the health of all children.

Impelsys’ moǹk LMS goes live for AAP, enabling scalable, data-driven pediatric education with interactive content, assessments, and secure, integrated learning.

The successful implementation of moǹk provides a strong basis for personalized, data-driven learning that align with AAP’s commitment to excellence in pediatric education & professional development.” — Janna Patterson, Chief Education Officer, American Academy of Pediatrics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impelsys , a global leader in technology solutions, today announced the successful go-live of its advanced Learning Management System ( LMS ), moǹk , for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), marking a significant milestone in AAP’s digital learning transformation journey.The platform supports the diverse needs of practicing pediatricians, trainees, faculty, and program directors through multi-format content delivery, including interactive modules, clinical case studies, assessments, and certification programs.“High-quality, personalized, and accessible education is essential for supporting pediatricians throughout their professional journeys. The successful implementation of moǹk provides a strong foundation for delivering personalized, data-driven learning experiences that align with AAP’s commitment to excellence in pediatric education and professional development,” said Janna Patterson, Chief Education and Global Health Officer, American Academy of Pediatrics.moǹk’s integrated content authoring tools empower AAP to create customized learning materials, while its built-in Question Bank (Qbank) functionality supports the creation, management, and deployment of quizzes, assessments, and examinations across varying levels of learner expertise."We’ve been partners with AAP for over fifteen years, supporting their digital products and initiatives. We’re excited to add moǹk and further strengthen this collaboration by launching this new initiative as a core strategic partner in their digital journey. Together, we are building a digital foundation that strengthens professional development and ultimately advances patient care" said Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO of Impelsys.Designed for long-term sustainability, moǹk supports growing user communities and expanding content portfolios. The platform enables real-time content updates and seamless integration with third-party systems, creating a connected and adaptive learning environment. Its advanced tracking and reporting capabilities provide actionable insights into learner progress, supporting continuous improvement and higher engagement.“Our focus with moǹk has always been to enable organizations like AAP to operationalize a future-ready learning ecosystem,” said Uday Majithia, Vice President – Platforms & Solutions, Impelsys. “With this successful go-live, AAP now has a flexible, scalable, and secure platform that meets most requirements out of the box, accelerating adoption while ensuring a seamless experience for learners and administrators.”moǹk also prioritizes data security and regulatory compliance, ensuring robust protection of learner information. The platform complies with relevant privacy and security regulations, providing AAP with confidence in the integrity, reliability, and scalability of its digital learning infrastructure.About ImpelsysImpelsys is a global technology leader specializing in helping organizations transform into digital-first, data-driven enterprises by facilitating AI adoption. Headquartered in New York, with innovation centers in Porto, Portugal, and Bogota, Colombia, and engineering hubs in Bangalore and Mangalore, India, Impelsys supports a growing global clientele.

Adaptive, AI-driven education with personalized mastery paths.

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