barbecues and grills market forecast barbecues and grills market size barbecues and grills industry

The Business Research Company's Barbecues And Grills Market 2026 Outdoor Cooking Trends Driving Consumer Demand Reaching $1,736.58 Billion

Expected to grow to $23.51 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Barbecues And Grills Market to Surpass $25 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Barbecues And Grills market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Barbecues And Grills Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the barbecues and grills market in 2030, valued at $10,086 million. The market is expected to grow from $7,352 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of global cuisines and BBQ styles and customization for gourmet and multifunctional cooking.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Barbecues And Grills Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the barbecues and grills market in 2030, valued at $8728 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,404 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for barbecue among consumers and rising popularity of global cuisines and BBQ styles.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Barbecues And Grills Market in 2030?

The barbecues and grills market is segmented by product into built-in grills, freestanding grills and portable grills. The freestanding grills market will be the largest segment of the barbecues and grills market segmented by product, accounting for 45% or $11,209 million of the total in 2030. The freestanding grills market will be supported by flexible placement options, ease of installation without structural modifications, compatibility with multiple fuel types, growing popularity of backyard grilling, cost-effectiveness compared to built-in grills, rising demand for multifunctional and large-capacity grills, and availability of smart and automated cooking features.

The barbecues and grills market is segmented by fuel type into gas, charcoal, electric and other fuel types. The gas market will be the largest segment of the barbecues and grills market segmented by fuel type accounting for 49% or $12,051 million of the total in 2030. The gas market will be supported by fast and consistent heating performance, precise temperature control, convenience and ease of use, energy-efficient operation, growing adoption in residential and commercial kitchens, integration with smart ignition and monitoring systems, and lower emissions compared to traditional fuel.

The barbecues and grills market is segmented by application into household and commercial. The household market will be the largest segment of the barbecues and grills market segmented by application, accounting for 65% or $16,238 million of the total in 2030. The household market will be supported by rising adoption of home grilling appliances, increasing focus on convenience and time-saving cooking, growing urbanization and space-efficient designs, integration with smart and automated features, interest in outdoor cooking for entertainment purposes, easy maintenance and safety features, and availability of affordable and compact models for everyday use.

What is the expected CAGR for the Barbecues And Grills Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the barbecues and grills Market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Barbecues And Grills Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global barbecues and grills market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape outdoor cooking, home entertaining, foodservice operations, product design/manufacturing, and retail channels worldwide.

Increasing Preference For Barbecue Among Consumers - The increasing preference for barbecue among consumers will become a key driver of growth in the barbecues and grills market by 2030. As consumers seek cooking methods that offer both enjoyment and versatility, grills gain prominence as tools that support casual meals as well as special occasions. This growing preference encourages more frequent grill usage, shortens replacement cycles, and expands interest in upgraded grill features. Over time, barbecue cooking is expected to transition from an occasional activity to a regular cooking choice, reinforcing long-term demand for grills and related accessories. As a result, the increasing preference for barbecue among consumers is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Popularity Of Global Cuisines And BBQ Styles - The rising popularity of global cuisines and BBQ styles will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the barbecues and grills market by 2030. As consumers become more exposed to international food cultures through travel, digital media, and culinary content, interest in varied grilling techniques and flavor profiles continues to expand. Different barbecue traditions require specific heat control, cooking methods, and equipment versatility, encouraging consumers to invest in grills that can accommodate a wide range of cooking styles. This trend supports demand for multifunctional grills, adjustable cooking zones, and enhanced temperature management capabilities. As global cuisine influences continue to shape consumer preferences, grills are increasingly viewed as essential tools for recreating authentic outdoor cooking experiences, strengthening both replacement demand and premium product adoption. Consequently, the rising popularity of global cuisines and BBQ styles is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Franchise-Based BBQ Restaurants - The expansion of franchise-based BBQ restaurants will serve as a key growth catalyst for the barbecues and grills market by 2030, as barbecue-focused restaurant chains expand geographically, demand rises for commercial-grade grills that support high-volume operations, durability, and operational efficiency. This expansion also increases brand visibility for grilled food, reinforcing consumer familiarity and preference for barbecue-style cooking. The replication of barbecue-centric menus across franchise outlets indirectly supports household grill adoption, while directly driving demand in the commercial grilling equipment segment. Therefore, the expansion of franchise-based BBQ restaurants is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Government Tourism And Camping Promotion Programs - The growth in government tourism and camping promotion programs will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the barbecues and grills market by 2030. Increased emphasis on domestic tourism, nature-based travel, and organized camping experiences expands the need for outdoor cooking solutions suitable for recreational environments. As camping and outdoor tourism infrastructure develops, demand rises for portable, durable, and easy-to-use grills that align with outdoor lifestyle activities. These initiatives also raise awareness of outdoor cooking as part of recreational travel, supporting first-time purchases and broadening the consumer base. Over the forecast period, continued promotion of outdoor tourism is expected to reinforce demand for grills designed for mobility and outdoor use. Consequently, the growth in government tourism and camping promotion programs is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Barbecues And Grills Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the barbecues and grills for household market, the -based barbecues and grills market, and the built-in grills market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid urbanization and the growing preference for compact, space-efficient cooking solutions suitable for apartments and smaller outdoor spaces. Increasing environmental awareness is encouraging consumers to adopt electric and low-emission grilling alternatives, while continuous technological advancements such as app-based controls, automated temperature regulation, and smart home integration are enhancing product appeal. Additionally, the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities, including camping and tailgating, is boosting demand for portable grills.

The barbecues and grills for household market is projected to grow by $5,316million, the gas-based barbecues and grills market by $ 3,152 million, and the built-in grills market by $3,105 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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