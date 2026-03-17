Influential Women Showcases Alysia Straw, MBA, SHRM-CP, aPHR: Championing Healthcare Education and Workforce Development

SPRINGFIELD, VT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiring Students and Strengthening Vermont’s Healthcare Workforce Through Mentorship and Innovative ProgramsAlysia Straw, MBA, SHRM-CP, aPHR, is a distinguished human resources and workforce development leader dedicated to expanding healthcare education and creating meaningful pathways for the next generation of healthcare professionals. Currently serving as the Director of Programs at Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center (AHEC), she brings more than 15 years of experience in talent acquisition, organizational development, and workforce strategy to her work supporting equitable access to health education.Alysia began her career in human resources and talent acquisition across prominent regional healthcare organizations, including Dartmouth Health and Springfield Hospital, gaining hands-on experience in full-cycle recruitment, onboarding, employee development, and culture enhancement. Her operational expertise informs her strategic leadership, enabling her to develop high-impact programs and initiatives that strengthen healthcare workforce pipelines and support emerging professionals.Alysia holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Alliance University, complemented by an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Rivier University. She has also earned multiple industry certifications in leadership, diversity and inclusion, and HR best practices. Across her career, she has streamlined hiring processes, reduced time-to-fill metrics by 50% through standardized recruitment workflows, led targeted marketing strategies to enhance organizational visibility, and developed innovative pipeline programs, including LPN and Nurse Residency pathways. Her leadership extends to advising organizational leaders on strategies to improve culture, engagement, and performance across healthcare teams.Beyond her professional roles, Alysia actively contributes to the broader workforce and education ecosystem. She serves on the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce as Vice-President of the Board of Directors and the RVTC Health Sciences Advisory Board, lending her expertise to community partnerships that foster regional talent development.Alysia attributes much of her success to her commitment to creating educational opportunities for middle and high school students as well as undergraduates. She has dedicated her work to helping young learners discover careers in healthcare through mentorships with medical students, hands-on exposure, and structured programming. She has overseen the MedQuest Program, enabling students to observe hospital operations and gain real-world experience, while continuing to develop initiatives that expand access to healthcare education and spark interest in health professions.Among her proudest accomplishments is a recent presentation in Ohio at the Health Educators’ Science Consortium, where she shared the benefits of early pipeline engagement with young children pursuing healthcare careers. The experience was both inspiring and affirming, reinforcing the impact of her work on shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals.Alysia encourages young women entering her field to seek mentorship, take initiative, and actively build professional connections. She emphasizes the importance of reaching out, asking questions, and taking that first courageous step, noting that such actions can open doors, provide clarity, and foster the confidence necessary for success.The values that guide Alysia in both her professional and personal life include balance, connection, and well-being. She believes in showing up fully for her students and community while also dedicating time to activities that keep her energized and grounded. For the past 14 years, she has taught Zumba, an endeavor that allows her to build community, support wellness, and bring people together through movement.Alysia also treasures quality time with her husband, and they enjoy exploring Vermont together. These personal experiences underscore her commitment to presence, connection, and finding joy both inside and outside her career.Known for her energy, creativity, and collaborative leadership style, Alysia Straw continues to champion programs that empower future health professionals, expand educational opportunities, and strengthen Vermont’s healthcare workforce. Her dedication to mentorship, community engagement, and strategic program development ensures a lasting impact on both the students she serves and the organizations she supports.Learn More about Alysia Straw:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Alysia-Straw , or through her profile on Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center, https://svtahec.org/staff/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.