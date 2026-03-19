The Blueroom Project Honored as Best Marketing & Advertising Business of the Year 2026 – Spain

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Strategist – 2026 magazine proudly announces The Blueroom Project as the winner of the Best Marketing & Advertising Business of the Year 2026 in Spain, recognizing its longstanding leadership in tourism marketing, travel PR, and international communications.Founded in 2003 and based in Madrid, The Blueroom Project has earned a distinguished reputation as a boutique consultancy delivering measurable results for destinations and premium travel brands. With more than 22 years of experience in tourism representations, integrated communications, crisis management and content creation, the agency continues to serve over 100 top-level brands across the global travel and lifestyle sectors.The agency’s multidisciplinary team brings strategy, creativity, innovation and deep sector expertise to every project. Its leadership has built strong international partnerships and consistently delivered solutions that enhance brand positioning, audience engagement and management efficiency across Spain, Portugal, Latin America and beyond.Reflecting on the recognition, the company highlights its philosophy that “a global sector constantly moving and highly sensitive to international crises, such as Tourism, requires a specialised analysis and specialised understanding” to ensure trust and long-lasting relationships between clients and their audiences. The agency is also guided by its longstanding commitment to “engaging the world since 2003,” emphasizing its passion for delivering impactful campaigns with both qualitative and quantitative value.Quotes“The boutique agency in tourism marketing and travel PR,” a statement central to The Blueroom Project’s identity, reflects its dedication to premium service and measurable results.“Over 22 years of experience providing measurable results in tourism representations and integrated communications,” encapsulates the depth of expertise that has driven the agency’s success.About The Blueroom ProjectThe Blueroom Project is a boutique consultancy specializing in tourism, corporate and institutional communications and marketing. Established in 2003, it operates from its central office in Madrid with a team of seasoned professionals and a track record of serving more than 100 key brands worldwide. The agency is recognized for its strategic approach, creative execution and strong international network spanning Spain, Portugal and Latin America.Contact InformationThe Blueroom ProjectSan Andrés 25, Local A28004 Madrid, SpainPhone: +34 915 316 692Email: info@blueroom.es

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