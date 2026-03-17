Printify Reveals the Best Secret Websites to Make Money in 2026

Best Secret Websites to Make Money in 2026

From quick cash apps to scalable businesses, the smartest earners are choosing long-term income over short-term payouts

Most platforms help you earn money once. But the real opportunity is building something that keeps earning for you and that’s where print on demand changes the game.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more people look for flexible ways to earn online in 2026, a growing number are turning to so-called “ secret websites to make money ”, platforms that offer everything from simple side income to fully scalable businesses.In its latest industry insight, Printify highlights the most effective platforms available today and explains why not all online income opportunities are created equal, especially for people who want to make money online consistently.Printify: The Most Scalable Way to Make Money OnlineAmong all the secret websites to make money, Printify stands out as a platform built for long-term growth. Using a print on demand model, users can create and sell products, especially custom clothing , without managing inventory or logistics.Sellers design once, list products in their store, and Printify handles production and shipping. This allows users to earn repeatedly from each design, turning effort into ongoing revenue. For people who want to make money online beyond small tasks, Printify offers a clear path to building a real business.“Most platforms help you earn money once,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “But the real opportunity is building something that keeps earning for you and that’s where print on demand changes the game.”Platforms for Freelancers and Skilled ProfessionalsFor those with marketable skills, freelance platforms remain a strong option for earning online. Upwork connects professionals with global clients across writing, design, development, and marketing. Beginners may start at lower hourly rates, while experienced freelancers can scale to significantly higher earnings.ClearVoice offers higher-end writing opportunities, matching experienced creators with brands seeking quality content and long-term collaboration. Studypool allows users to monetize academic knowledge by answering student questions or selling study materials, while Cambly provides opportunities to earn by teaching conversational English online. JustAnswer connects verified professionals with users seeking expert advice.While these platforms can generate meaningful income, they typically require ongoing time and effort, making them less scalable than product-based models.Task-Based and Location-Based Income PlatformsSome platforms focus on hands-on or real-world work, offering flexible earning opportunities outside traditional employment. TaskRabbit connects users with people who need help with everyday tasks like furniture assembly, cleaning, or moving. Rover, on the other hand, enables pet lovers to earn by offering pet sitting and dog walking services.These platforms are ideal for flexible, local income, but earnings depend on availability and demand in specific locations.Passive and Low-Effort Income AppsFor those looking to earn with minimal effort, several platforms offer simple ways to generate extra cash online.Swagbucks rewards users for completing surveys, watching videos, and shopping online. Prolific pays participants for academic research studies, often offering more transparent compensation than traditional survey sites. Honeygain allows users to earn passive income by sharing unused internet bandwidth, running quietly in the background once installed. Wynter offers a slightly more advanced option, paying users to provide structured feedback on websites, ads, and messaging—particularly useful for those with marketing knowledge.While these platforms are easy to use, they typically provide supplemental income rather than a primary revenue stream.Creative and Content-Based Income PlatformsCreators can also generate income by producing digital assets or educational content. Shutterstock allows photographers, videographers, and designers to earn royalties by uploading content to its marketplace. Over time, a large portfolio can generate passive income through repeated downloads. Skillshare enables users to publish online courses and earn based on watch time, creating long-term income potential for those willing to invest in content creation upfront.These platforms reward consistency and volume but often require time to build meaningful income.Resale and Marketplace OpportunitiesFor those interested in buying and selling, platforms like Swappa provide a structured marketplace for reselling used electronics. Users can list devices, connect directly with buyers, and earn based on market demand and product condition. While profitable, this model is typically transactional rather than recurring.Additional Ways to Make Money Online Without ExperienceBeyond platforms, several simple methods allow beginners to start earning online with little to no prior experience. Mystery shopping companies like Market Force and BestMark pay users to evaluate real-world businesses and submit feedback. Survey apps like Google Opinion Rewards offer quick, low-effort earnings for answering short questionnaires. Transcription platforms such as Rev and Scribie pay users to convert audio into text, providing flexible remote work for those with strong typing skills.Website testing platforms like UserTesting, TryMyUI, and Userlytics pay users to review apps and websites, often earning around $10 per test. AI tools like ChatGPT, Jasper, and MidJourney can also be used to create content or designs for freelance clients—or to build products for ecommerce stores. Content creation through blogging or YouTube offers another path, with monetization through ads, sponsorships, and affiliate links over time.Why Print on Demand Wins in the Long RunWhile all these secret websites to make money offer different entry points, Printify’s print on demand model stands apart for its scalability.Instead of trading time for money or relying on small payouts, users can build a system that generates income repeatedly. Custom clothing, in particular, provides a strong foundation for brand building and niche targeting. With no upfront costs, global fulfillment, and seamless integrations, Printify allows users to move from experimentation to growth without operational barriers.What This Means for People Who Want to Make Money OnlineIn 2026, the opportunity to earn online is bigger than ever—but so is the need to choose the right platform. Quick cash apps and freelance gigs can help users get started, but long-term success depends on building something that scales.Printify offers that opportunity by combining accessibility, automation, and creative freedom—making it one of the most powerful platforms for anyone ready to move beyond small earnings and build a real online business.About PrintifyPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform that connects ecommerce merchants with a global network of Print Partners. With the industry’s largest Catalog, free AI design tools, and seamless integrations with major ecommerce platforms, Printify enables sellers to scale custom product businesses without upfront costs.

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