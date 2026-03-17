Influential Women Profiles Maria Elena Collazo, Psy.D.: Clinical Psychologist And Innovator In Digital Mental Health

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Emotion App Empowers Individuals and Organizations to Heal, Build Resilience, and Strengthen Emotional Well-BeingDr. Maria Elena Collazo, Psy.D., is a distinguished licensed clinical psychologist whose career spans 25 years of dedicated service in the mental health field, including two decades devoted to her work as an EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) specialist. Known for her expertise in trauma-informed care, Dr. Collazo provides comprehensive assessments, diagnoses, and individualized treatment plans tailored to the unique needs of each client. Her clinical toolkit includes EMDR, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), somatic psychology, meditation, art therapy, and functional movement, all grounded in the latest research in neuroscience and positive psychology.Dr. Collazo earned her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Universidad Albizu, Puerto Rico, in 2005, following a Master’s Degree in Psychology in 2001. She has received specialized EMDR training and maintains an active membership in the EMDR International Association, reflecting her ongoing commitment to professional excellence and evidence-based practice.Throughout her career, Dr. Collazo’s deep curiosity about human behavior has fueled her pursuit of innovative approaches to mental wellness. She is the Founder of Emotion App (emotionapp.health), a pioneering digital platform designed to help users regulate emotions, practice mindfulness, and maintain emotional hygiene between therapy sessions. By extending evidence-based mental health support beyond the therapy room, the app provides structured tools that promote emotional regulation, resilience, and sustainable well-being at scale.In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Collazo has designed wellness programs for organizations, facilitated workshops to enhance emotional intelligence and productivity, and led transformative retreats that allow participants to reconnect with themselves and others. Her approach blends scientific rigor with creativity, offering practical tools that deliver meaningful, lasting growth for both individuals and organizations.Dr. Collazo credits much of her professional development to her mentors, Dr. Albert Ray and Dr. Albert Zbik, who influenced her approach to therapy and leadership. She also attributes her success to a deeply integrated philosophy combining unwavering professional discipline with genuine human sensitivity. Her consistency, persistence, and ethical commitment to continuous learning provide the foundation for achieving ambitious goals while remaining at the forefront of mental health science.Equally vital, Dr. Collazo believes the true source of her success lies in her ability to connect with, respect, and truly see the person behind each diagnosis. Every patient interaction and therapeutic proposal is approached with coherence, empathy, and respect for the individual’s journey. This human-centered philosophy not only defines her clinical work but also serves as the guiding principle behind Emotion App, which embodies her commitment to accessibility and compassionate care.The most valuable career advice Dr. Collazo has received is to always strive to be the best version of herself. By prioritizing personal growth, integrity, and professionalism, she has been able to build strong relationships, make meaningful contributions, and advance consistently in her career.Dr. Collazo also advises young women entering the mental health field to focus on authenticity and professional grounding. She emphasizes two key principles:Prioritize Your Humanity: Never let the technical demands of the field—the theories, systems, and administration—overshadow your greatest asset: genuine empathy and active listening. True authority comes from connecting deeply with the person in front of you and practicing with coherence, respect, and understanding.Define Your Own Boundaries: Consistency and persistence are essential, but so is self-care. Sustainable success requires knowing your limits and protecting your energy. Dr. Collazo encourages cultivating a meaningful, integrated life rather than chasing external definitions of achievement, ensuring a long-lasting and fulfilling career.According to Dr. Collazo, the most significant opportunities in mental health today lie at the intersection of corporate wellness, integrated healthcare, and scalable digital solutions. Organizations increasingly invest in programs that enhance employee resilience and psychological safety, particularly in the post-pandemic environment where sustainable performance is a strategic priority. Healthcare systems are also embracing behavioral health integration, recognizing that mental health is inseparable from overall health outcomes. This shift allows psychologists like Dr. Collazo to contribute both clinically and at systemic, strategic levels.The growing demand for accessible, practical tools that support emotional wellness beyond traditional therapy sessions has positioned Emotion App as a timely innovation. The platform delivers structured, evidence-based guidance that integrates seamlessly into users’ daily lives, supporting emotional regulation, resilience, and well-being in a scalable, user-friendly format.Integrity, discipline, compassion, and empathy are central to Dr. Collazo’s professional and personal life. She ensures that her actions align with her principles, approaches challenges with focus and dedication, and treats others with understanding and kindness. These values underpin her ability to build meaningful relationships and deliver impactful, evidence-based mental health care.Recognized as a Top Doctor in Excellence in Medicine in 2023 and 2024, Dr. Collazo has shared her expertise on prominent television and radio programs, including Despierta América and Buenos Días América, discussing topics such as trauma, anxiety, depression, and emotional resilience. She is also committed to community service through her volunteer work with United Way and Women United, supporting initiatives that promote wellness, empowerment, and mental health awareness.With a lifelong dedication to helping individuals and organizations thrive, Dr. Maria Elena Collazo continues to make a profound impact on the mental and emotional well-being of the communities she serves. Through her clinical expertise, innovative digital solutions, and human-centered approach, she empowers clients and organizations to heal, grow, and build resilience—transforming mental health care both in the therapy room and beyond.Learn More about Dr. Maria Elena Collazo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mariaelena-collazo or through her website, https://drmecollazo.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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