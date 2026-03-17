Influential Women Profiles: Cassie C. Heyliger, Champion of Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Clinical Supervisor, and Founder of Cavier Therapy Empowering Individuals and Families to Heal, Grow, and Build Stronger ConnectionsCassie C. Heyliger, MS, LMFT, a proud Caribbean Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, is making a meaningful impact in the field of mental health through her dedication to culturally responsive care, family stability, and emotional healing. With more than a decade of experience working with children, families, and individuals, Cassie has established herself as a compassionate leader, clinician, and advocate for communities navigating life’s most complex challenges.Cassie previously served as a Clinical Supervisor at a nonprofit organization in New York, where she provided leadership, clinical oversight, and therapeutic guidance to both clients and fellow clinicians. In that role, she played a vital part in supporting families and strengthening mental health services within the community. Her work focused on helping individuals and families develop effective communication, build emotional resilience, and restore stability in their lives. She is now pursuing private practice full-time.With more than a decade of direct clinical experience and extensive work in family systems, Cassie has collaborated closely with families involved in child welfare systems. Her role has included coordinating care with attorneys, caseworkers, and other professionals to ensure that families receive comprehensive and holistic support. Through this multidisciplinary approach, she has helped create pathways for healing and long-term stability for many of the families she serves.In addition to her leadership in nonprofit mental health services, Cassie is the Founder of Cavier Therapy, a virtual therapy practice that serves clients across New York State. She created the practice as a supportive space for individuals who are ready to pursue intentional healing, reconnect with themselves, and move confidently into the next chapter of their lives.Cavier Therapy is designed to provide affirming and culturally responsive care for people of color, including Caribbean and diasporic communities who may be navigating major life transitions, identity shifts, or emotional challenges. Fluent in English, French, and Creole, Cassie is uniquely positioned to connect with a diverse range of clients and ensure that cultural identity and lived experiences are respected and understood throughout the therapeutic process.Depending on each client’s needs, Cassie integrates a variety of evidence-informed therapeutic approaches into her practice. These may include Solution-Focused Therapy, Trauma-Informed Therapy, Narrative Therapy, and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) for couples. Her clinical philosophy is grounded in empathy, cultural sensitivity, and research-backed methods that promote growth, resilience, and long-term emotional well-being.Cassie earned her Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Nova Southeastern University, where she developed a strong foundation in systemic dynamics and trauma-informed care. Earlier in her career, she served as a Milieu Manager at a residential treatment facility for women struggling with eating disorders. This experience further strengthened her understanding of complex mental health challenges and reinforced her commitment to helping individuals reclaim their sense of self and stability.Continuing her dedication to professional growth and leadership in the field, Cassie is currently pursuing a PhD in Psychology at National University, further expanding her knowledge and expertise in mental health and therapeutic practice.Caribbean-American Marriage & Family Therapist Cassie Heyliger is the featured guest on the latest episode of the “Rant and Rave: Brooklyn’s Caribbean Chat” podcast, hosted by renowned bloggers DysChick and SocaSaySo. As part of their ongoing live town hall series addressing the pressing concerns of Brooklyn’s Caribbean community, this episode explores the intersection of culture, relationships, and mental health. Cassie shares her expert insights on the influence of social media on relationships, the importance of breaking down mental health stigma, and strategies for fostering stronger connections within Caribbean and Black communities.Cassie attributes much of her success to the influence of her mother and to her faith in God. She describes her mother as a strong, educated, and hardworking woman who set a powerful example throughout her life. From her mother, Cassie learned the importance of perseverance, integrity, and education—values that continue to guide her both personally and professionally. She also expresses gratitude to God for providing her with strength, purpose, and the opportunities that have shaped her journey.As someone passionate about mentorship and professional development, Cassie encourages young women entering the mental health field to seek out strong mentors who can provide guidance, challenge their growth, and offer support throughout their careers. She also reminds aspiring clinicians to be patient with themselves and recognize that success is a journey rather than a race. Maintaining balance, prioritizing self-care, and staying connected to one’s purpose are all essential for building a sustainable and meaningful career in the helping professions.In both her professional and personal life, Cassie is guided by the values of balance, curiosity, and connection. She enjoys traveling, exploring new places, and experiencing different cuisines, all of which nurture her natural curiosity and appreciation for diverse cultures. Spending quality time with her son and strengthening meaningful relationships keeps her grounded, while moments of rest—whether relaxing with Netflix or simply enjoying quiet downtime—help her maintain balance and perspective.Guided by the belief that healing is where a new chapter begins, Cassie C. Heyliger continues to empower clients to reclaim their voices, embrace their authenticity, and build the lives they deserve. Through her leadership, clinical expertise, and unwavering compassion, she is helping individuals and families move forward with greater clarity, strength, and hope—one session at a time.Learn More about Cassie C. Heyliger:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cassie-heyliger or through her website, http://www.caviertherapy.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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