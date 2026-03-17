SignalHire Data Reveals 30% of B2B Contact Records Go Stale Every Year: Database Decay Costs about 546 Hours Annually

Gartner-backed research quantifies the hidden productivity drain hitting every outbound team, as SignalHire's Data Enrichment eliminates dead contacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalHire , the B2B contact intelligence platform trusted by sales, recruiting, and marketing teams worldwide, today released internal analysis and third-party research revealing the true scale of CRM data decay across the industry. The findings show that 30% of B2B contact records go stale within 12 months, costing sales teams an average of 546 hours per year in lost productivity.|This is a bigger issue than just a few bad apples. Everyone has new jobs, are promoted, move to different companies and contact information changes. And then there is the factor of CRM systems never updating in real time so you have a window of time where the information is severely outdated and nobody realises just how bad it is until a mail bounce occurs or a lead falls out of the sales funnel because they have long since left and been promoted to a new role.Many brands and marketers are well aware of the financial impact that contact data decay has on their business, from missed sales due to unopened emails to the lost opportunity to nurture and upsell to customers and prospects. What they may not fully appreciate is the cost of bounces. While a bounce rate under 10% isn’t anything to worry about, a rate above 10% can lead to a sender domain being flagged by email service providers (ESPs) as suspicious.And, over time, can erode open rates and diminish the ability of future emails to reach their intended recipient by as much as 15% or more. For brands that send hundreds of thousands of emails daily, or even hourly, a bad sender domain can be woefully underappreciated yet deeply impactful.It turns out that sales teams aren’t failing because of bad messaging or an inadequate value proposition, at least not according to SignalHire’s research findings. “They’re just reaching out to people who moved in six months ago. Their CRM looks fine and the sales pipeline may look good too, but the data is misleading.”Which Fields Decay FastestSignalHire's analysis identifies job titles as the fastest-decaying field in any B2B contact database, followed by direct phone numbers and work email addresses.Job titles change for a variety of reasons. They change when a company brings in a new employee to replace one they are letting go. They change when an employee is promoted to a more advanced role within the company, or when they gain new responsibilities for which they need to be prepared. For example, a person that was hired as a Marketing Manager in January may be being brought in as VP of Demand Generation by July. This change in job title is a key factor in Lead Validation, because it determines who will need to be engaged with the lead, what messaging will be relevant to the person in the new role and what stages of the lead routing flow the lead should be in.This phenomenon is referred to as phone number decay. An important one to account for. So when a number is re-allocated to a different agent within the same Contact Centre the phone number is often reported as available on redial. This agent answers the call and an activity is recorded. The caller that re-dials has almost always long moved on and thus this entry is generally left un marked as stale.The Fix: Data Enrichment Without a RebuildSignalHire's Data Enrichment feature addresses CRM decay without requiring a database rebuild or dedicated technical resources. The workflow takes an existing CSV of stale contacts and matches each record against SignalHire's 850M+ live profile database, returning verified emails, direct phone numbers, and updated job titles.- Accepts LinkedIn URLs, name-plus-company combinations, or partial contact data as inputs- Returns verified contact data with average bounce rates of 3-5% on enriched records- No API setup, middleware or coding required for the core enrichment workflow.- Historical CRM data, notes, and activity records are preserved on re-import- Compatible with Salesforce, HubSpot, and any CRM that supports CSV importTeams can run enrichment on a standard outbound outbound segment of approximately 5,000 contacts per flow and then immediately use the same flow to export and re-import with all enrichment data available in under 2 hours. We have also done some tests with our free trial account on SignalHire, to give RevOps and marketing ops teams an opportunity to validate what the match rates will be for their unique audience before choosing to purchase.Recommended Enrichment Cadence- Quarterly: Enrich all contacts added in the past 12 months with 90+ days of inactivity- Semi-annually: Full enrichment pass on the entire database- Pre-campaign: Enrich any list segment before activating a new sequence or paid campaign- At late-stage deals: Re-enrich contact records when opportunities move into negotiation"The teams that treat enrichment as a maintenance task rather than a one-time fix are the ones whose pipeline numbers hold up quarter over quarter," the analysis notes. "Thirty percent annual decay is not an emergency. It is a calendar event."About SignalHireSignalHire is a B2B contact intelligence platform providing access to over 850 million verified professional profiles with real-time email and phone verification. The platform serves sales, recruiting, and marketing teams globally through its database, browser extension, API, and Data Enrichment workflows.Media ContactEmail: press@signalhire.comWebsite: https://www.signalhire.com Blog: https://blog.signalhire.com

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