New Sperm Donor Matchmaking App Gives Americans With Parenting Dreams Direct Control Over Their Baby Journey

Female looking for potential donor matches on Y factor app

Making families is about to get easier for those looking to start a family

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the cost of a single vial of donor sperm in the U.S. climbs past $1,000, a new platform is putting the power of family-building back into the hands of the parents and donors. Today marks the official U.S. launch of Y factor https://yfactor.app ), an innovative fertility matchmaking app founded by global industry veteran Ole Schou, owner of the world’s largest sperm bank, Cryos International, which has assisted in the conception of over 100,000 children globally.“Over the 40 years of working in the fertility sector, it’s become clear to me that we need to be more inclusive and offer new opportunities beyond traditional sperm banks”, Schou states.Designed to bypass the clinical "online shopping" feel of traditional sperm banks, Y factor connects intended parents directly with private donors. By facilitating personal connections, the app offers a transparent, inclusive, and affordable path to parenthood for solo mothers, LGBTQ+ couples, and anyone underserved by the traditional medical system.Personal Connection Beyond AnonymityAccording to Y factor CEO Sofie Hafström Kritsotaki, the private market, where women and couples bypass sperm banks, benefits both intended parents and sperm donors by fostering human connection over clinical transactions.Kritsotaki explains, “For Americans with parenthood dreams, it provides the opportunity to evaluate the donor on a deeper level. Y factor allows users to get to know each other personally before committing to the donation.”She continues: “For the sperm donor who wants to help others have children, it’s also a valuable opportunity to get to know the parent(s) and potentially stay in contact with the family after the donation. In traditional sperm banks, donations are anonymous, and the donor has no knowledge of or influence over where and how many times their genes are used. Y factor offers a strong alternative solution for donors who want to help but retain more flexibility and control over the process.”Parenthood on Every BudgetTraditional U.S. sperm banks often charge high fees per vial, with total costs for a single successful pregnancy frequently exceeding several thousand dollars. Y factor offers access for anyone to find a donor to build the family of their dreams, no matter their budget, background, sexuality, race or state of residence.“Right now, many people are stuck with unaffordable treatment costs”, says Kritsotaki. “We have built Y factor to give people a faster, more transparent, and more human alternative.”Users Take Charge of Their Own JourneyUnlike the rigid structures of traditional banks, Y factor provides the framework for parents and donors to define their own boundaries, from open-identity agreements to co-parenting arrangements. In that process, Y factor encourages users to seek medical and legal advice before establishing a donation agreement and contract, ensuring that both parties are aligned with realistic expectations.“We don’t replace clinics and lawyers. We offer families an alternative route that is more personal, more accessible and more aligned with how people build families today.”Thousands of hopeful parents already rely on private donations, often via Facebook groups or online forums with no safety controls. Y factor aims to bring structure and responsibility to the process. In contrast to the wild west of online forums, the app provides an environment where transparency is ensured through advanced preference filters. Communication is restricted until a mutual interest is established, and strict community guidelines are enforced to prevent misconduct.Y factor combines industry expertise with modern social app technology to create a more inclusive and personal path to parenthood.“We want to revolutionize the donor conception industry, bridging the gap between exclusive services and unregulated online forums. Y factor is an ideal app for anyone not looking for a romantic partner to start a family with but still wants to bring children into the world,” explains Kritsotaki.Y factor offers a low barrier to entry with its freemium app available for iOS and Android.

Starting a family is an important decision deserving more than a scroll through anonymous profiles. Y factor believes in meaningful connections.

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