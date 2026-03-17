Influential Women Spotlights Tamra Toney Pfeifer: Visionary Behind Set the Stage Interiors

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Home Stager and Interior Designer Helping Sellers Maximize Home Value Through Strategic Design and Expert StagingTamra Toney Pfeifer, founder and creative force behind Set the Stage Interiors, has built a thriving boutique home staging and design firm known for transforming homes into inviting, market-ready spaces that capture buyers’ attention. Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Tamra has earned recognition throughout the home staging industry for her ability to combine creativity, strategy, and thoughtful design to help homeowners and real estate professionals achieve successful sales.Born and raised in Texas, Tamra developed a love for decorating and design early in life. She always enjoyed creating beautiful spaces and helping others feel comfortable and inspired in their homes. What began as a natural passion eventually evolved into a professional calling. After experiencing a life-altering event in 2009, Tamra decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her passion fully. She enrolled in professional training programs and earned certifications in home staging, redesign, and interior design, laying the foundation for what would soon become her successful business, Set the Stage Interiors.Since launching her company, Tamra has developed a reputation for excellence within the real estate and design communities. She regularly partners with realtors and homeowners throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth region to prepare homes for the market. By thoughtfully staging properties to highlight their best features, she helps create welcoming environments that allow potential buyers to envision themselves living in the space.Her work consistently delivers measurable results. Professionally staged homes often sell faster and frequently attract stronger offers, and Tamra’s careful attention to detail plays a key role in achieving those outcomes. Her ability to transform vacant or lived-in homes into beautifully curated spaces has earned her numerous accolades throughout her career.Among her many honors are multiple “Best of the Best” awards for her exceptional vacant home staging projects. Tamra has also been named among the Top 50 Experts in the home staging industry for three consecutive years—2023, 2024, and 2025—an achievement that highlights her standing among the field’s most respected professionals. In addition, she received the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Home Staging in North Richland Hills. For Tamra, these recognitions serve as both meaningful milestones and affirmations of the passion and dedication she brings to her craft.In addition to her staging and design work, Tamra also operates a small cosmetics and skincare business, further reflecting her passion for beauty, transformation, and helping others feel confident in their surroundings and in themselves.Tamra attributes her success to the strong training she received early in her career and to a deep personal drive that encouraged her to pursue her dream. Taking the first step toward building her own business was both exciting and challenging, but it ultimately confirmed her passion for design and staging. By trusting her instincts and following her heart, she was able to turn a long-standing interest into a rewarding career that allows her to help clients showcase their homes at their very best.Today, Tamra finds great fulfillment in helping homeowners prepare their properties for sale. Through carefully curated design choices, thoughtful layouts, and attention to detail, she creates warm, welcoming spaces that resonate with buyers and make it easier for them to envision a future in the home. Her goal is always to present a property in a way that maximizes its appeal and helps clients achieve the best possible outcome.One piece of advice that has remained especially meaningful throughout Tamra’s journey is the belief that it is never too late to pursue a dream. She firmly believes that individuals are never too old to start living the life they envision, and that taking a courageous first step can lead to opportunities that are both personally and professionally fulfilling.As someone who has successfully built her own business, Tamra is also passionate about encouraging other women who may be considering careers in home staging and interior design. She advises young women entering the industry to understand that while the profession can appear glamorous, it also requires significant hard work behind the scenes. From planning and logistics to moving furniture and preparing spaces for photography and showings, staging involves dedication and persistence. However, Tamra believes the effort is absolutely worth it when the final result helps clients sell their homes successfully.Like many evolving industries, home staging continues to grow and gain recognition across the real estate market. Tamra notes that one of the biggest challenges remains helping homeowners understand the value of staging as an investment. Because staging is still relatively new in some markets, some sellers may initially hesitate to embrace it. Yet as more realtors and homeowners see the results firsthand—homes selling faster and often at higher prices—the benefits of professional staging are becoming increasingly clear.For Tamra, the values that guide her work and personal life are passion, flexibility, and attentiveness. She genuinely loves what she does and takes pride in the difference her work can make in a home sale. Seeing how thoughtful design and staging can transform a property—and help clients achieve their goals—is one of the most rewarding aspects of her career.Flexibility allows her to tailor each project to the unique needs and style of every client and property, while attentiveness ensures that even the smallest details are handled with care. These qualities help her create inviting spaces that resonate with buyers and leave a lasting impression.Outside of her professional endeavors, Tamra treasures her role as a wife and mother of three. She enjoys spending time with her family, vacationing, baking, singing in her church choir, being outdoors, and connecting with friends. These experiences bring balance to her life and continue to inspire the creativity and warmth she brings into her work.Grateful for the many blessings in her life, Tamra Toney Pfeifer credits her faith as a guiding force in her journey. As she continues to grow Set the Stage Interiors, she remains committed to serving her clients, strengthening relationships within the real estate community, and helping homeowners present their properties in ways that truly shine.Learn More about Tamra Toney Pfeifer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tamra-pfeifer or through her website, https://setthestagewithtamra.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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