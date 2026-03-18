AMD Direct Highlights Outdoor Living Solutions at HPBExpo26 in New Orleans

Summerset's hybrid pizza oven offers practical flexibility.

Summerset and TrueFlame products on display with live educational sessions and cooking tips

HPBExpo gives us a focused opportunity to meet the retailers, distributors and installers who work with our products every day. This year, we’re bringing more interactive experiences to the booth.” — Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager at AMD Direct

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMD Direct, a leader in premium outdoor living products, is showcasing its Summerset and TrueFlame brands at HPBExpo26, held March 18–21 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.AMD Direct’s booth highlights the craftsmanship, performance, and design of Summerset and TrueFlame grills, two brands that represent the company’s commitment to durability, precision, and beauty in high-end outdoor kitchens.Throughout the show, AMD Direct hosts educational sessions led by Corporate Chef Johan “Big Swede” Magnusson. Attendees can learn about outdoor cooking techniques, product features, and best practices for building premium outdoor spaces.In addition to chef-inspired sessions, AMD Direct energized the show floor with interactive activities and attendee giveaways, including Summerset Sizzler Pro 32" and TrueFlame TF 32" grills on carts, YETI coolers and drinkware, and daily prize drawings. The booth also featured a coffee bar and game zones, creating a space where conversations flowed and industry relationships grew.Summerset and TrueFlame continue to set benchmarks for excellence in design and performance. Summerset delivers commercial-grade construction and precision engineering for professionals and enthusiasts alike, while TrueFlame brings modern design and functionality to residential outdoor kitchens with premium stainless-steel craftsmanship and illumination features."HPBExpo gives us a focused opportunity to meet the retailers, distributors and installers who work with our products every day," said Kendall Bresser, Marketing Manager at AMD Direct. "This year, we’re bringing more interactive experiences to the booth — from chef-led educational talks and outdoor cooking tips to giveaways — all centered on helping professionals connect with the AMD Direct brands they know and love."For more information about Summerset, TrueFlame, and other AMD Direct brands, visit www.amddirect.com About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, and storage solutions for outdoor kitchens. Its brands include Summerset Grills, TrueFlame, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com About Summerset GrillsSummerset Grills is a premier manufacturer of high-quality outdoor kitchen appliances, specializing in professional-grade grills, refrigeration, and accessories. With a dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and durability, Summerset continues to elevate the outdoor cooking experience for homeowners, chefs, and grilling enthusiasts. For more information, visit www.summersetgrills.com About TrueFlameTrueFlame is a premium outdoor kitchen brand dedicated to combining clean design with professional-grade performance. Backed by parent company AMD Direct, TrueFlame offers a wide range of outdoor appliances and components — including grills, side burners, refrigeration, dry storage, trash and utility drawers, and island accessories — engineered for lasting quality and refined aesthetics. Designed for both professional installers and style-conscious homeowners, TrueFlame products empower people to create bold, beautiful outdoor kitchens with ease. For more information, visit www.trueflame.com

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