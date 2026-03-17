Gina April Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gina April Burgess, founder of Elite Privé Group, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how service excellence, leadership, and operational precision drive impact across multiple industries.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Burgess explores the importance of delivering high level service while managing diverse operations, and breaks down how attention to detail, reliability, and strong systems can support success across event coordination, medical logistics, and specialized services.Gina’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/gina-april

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