Simply Onno: AI Service That Translates and Explains Medical Documents into Plain Language Now Available in English

Simply Onno - Webservice

Built in Germany with the highest medical quality standards, Onno now brings this service to English speakers.

Understanding your own health should not depend on what language you speak or whether you studied medicine” — Karen Hentschel

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Onno, the AI-powered service to translate medical documents into plain language, is now available in English for patients worldwide. The platform turns complex medical reports and discharge letters into clear, understandable explanations within seconds. Since launching in 2024, Simply Onno has translated more than 60,000 medical documents and earned the trust of thousands of users across the german speaking region.

Because every patient deserves to understand their situation

It starts with a moment most people know: you leave a doctor’s office holding a letter full of words you cannot read. Latin terms, clinical shorthand, abbreviations that mean everything to the specialist who wrote them and nothing to the person they are about.

Research confirms this is not a rare experience. 42.3% of patients do not understand their diagnosis at discharge. More than half the population struggles with health information in written form. Medical documents are written by experts for experts, and the people named in those reports are left guessing.

Karen Hentschel, Marc Dantas Tiedemann, Stephan Thiel, and neurosurgeon PD Dr. Witold Polanski founded Simply Onno in 2024 to close that gap. Not as a clinical tool, but as something closer to a knowledgeable friend who can sit down with you and explain what your doctor actually wrote.

“Understanding your own health should not depend on what language you speak or whether you studied medicine,” says Karen Hentschel, Co-Founder. “We built Simply Onno because we believe everyone deserves to know what is happening in their own body.”

How the Service to Translate Medical Documents Works

Patients upload or photograph any medical document and receive a plain-language explanation in seconds. No app to download, no account to create, no personal data stored. The basic summary is always free. A detailed report with full medical term explanations, context, and suggested next steps is available from €18.50.

What sets Simply Onno apart: the AI is not left to run on its own. Every model update, every output pattern is continuously reviewed by a medical team led by PD Dr. Witold Polanski, a senior consultant in neurosurgery. The result is a service that combines the speed of AI with the reliability of medical oversight.

Built in Germany. Now in English.

Simply Onno launched in German and quickly became the most-used and trusted medical document translation services in the DACH region.

More than 60,000 reports translated. Over 90% of users rate the service “helpful” or “very helpful.” Thousands of patients who previously felt lost after a doctor’s visit now understand what comes next.

The English version opens Simply Onno to patients everywhere: people navigating healthcare abroad, expatriates receiving documents in unfamiliar languages, and anyone who has ever stared at a medical report wishing someone could just explain it.

Recognition and Clinical Validation

In October 2025, Simply Onno was awarded the Deutscher KI-Startup-Preis 2025 (“Best AI Startup”) by DIE WELT, one of the most recognised AI awards in Europe.

The platform is also the subject of the world’s first clinical studies on AI-supported patient communication, conducted at Uniklinikum Dresden. Two prospective, randomised, controlled studies (AI-INFOCARE and AI-MEDTALK) are currently evaluating the service across 600 patients.

Contact

Marc Dantas Tiedemann

Simply Onno, Co-Founder & Communications

press@simply-onno.com

www.simply-onno.com

Backgrounder & Factsheet

Key Facts

• 60,000+ medical documents translated

• 90%+ of users rate the service “helpful” or “very helpful”

• Free basic summary with optional detailed report (from €18.50)

• No registration, no app, no data stored, fully anonymous and GDPR-compliant

• AI validated by doctors, continuous medical oversight

• Available in German and English at www.simply-onno.com

• Founded 2024, bootstrapped, no external investors

About Simply Onno

Simply Onno is a healthtech company that built an AI-powered service to translate medical documents into clear, everyday language. The mission: help patients around the world feel informed and confident when navigating the healthcare system. The service works anonymously, requires no download or sign-up, and is available at www.simply-onno.com.

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