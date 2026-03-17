Jobma and AccuSourceHR Partner to Bring Candidate Screening and Verification into One Seamless Hiring Workflow

Jobma x AccuSourceHR integration brings structured video interviews & background verification workflows together, enabling faster, confident hiring decisions.

Our integration with AccuSourceHR brings future-ready interviewing and verification workflows together - giving teams the clarity and convenience to hire with confidence.” — Krishna Kant

MINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobma , a leading AI video interviewing and assessment platform, has partnered with AccuSourceHR , a workforce solutions provider specializing in background screening and compliance services. The partnership brings together Jobma’s structured video interviewing technology and AccuSourceHR’s candidate verification capabilities to support a more data-driven and confident hiring decision-making.When combined with Jobma’s AI interviewing tools, the integration provides hiring teams with clearer visibility across evaluation and verification steps throughout the recruitment cycle. Hiring teams using Jobma can confirm candidate information, including criminal background checks, identity verification, employment and education verification, continuous monitoring, and international screening options.The Jobma x AccuSourceHR partnership supports organizations in maintaining a structured and transparent hiring process. This collaboration enables hiring teams to review candidate performance while ensuring that verification checks are handled through reliable screening practices.“Our integration with AccuSourceHR brings future-ready interviewing and verification workflows together - giving teams the clarity and convenience to hire with confidence,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“AccuSourceHR™ Workforce Solutions is committed to delivering award‑winning, US-based customer service that keeps clients’ onboarding processes moving smoothly and without delays. By combining advanced technology with a personalized human touch, we ensure fast, efficient background checks and drug testing services that organizations can rely on. With the launch of our new partnership with Jobma, we are excited to offer shared clients a forward‑thinking, fully integrated solution that accelerates hiring while providing exceptional technical capabilities and expert customer support, which AccuSourceHR is recognized for.”- Mike Bankhead, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at AccuSourceHRCombining Jobma’s fast, AI-enabled candidate evaluation with AccuSourceHR’s comprehensive background screening enables hiring teams to:> Make confident, well-informed hiring decisions> Maintain regulatory compliance with ease> Support both high-volume hiring and complex regulated industriesThe integration is now available for all Jobma and AccuSourceHR users.About AccuSourceHRAccuSourceHR™ Workforce Solutions delivers fast, accurate, and compliant background screening services to seamlessly support modern, technology-driven hiring workflows. Offering screening in over 200 countries, AccuSourceHR supports distributed, hybrid, and global workforces. Processing 3.3 million requests annually for 6,000+ clients, AccuSourceHR delivers fast turnaround and high accuracy.About JobmaJobma’s AI video interviewing platform streamlines recruitment with intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. Trusted by companies globally, Jobma enhances hiring with seamless ATS integrations and a superior candidate experience. Jobma is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and fully GDPR and CCPA compliant.For more information about Jobma, visit www.jobma.com Jobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

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