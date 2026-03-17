The ₹10 Disruption: Why One Founder Is Rethinking India’s Healthy Snacking Market

Rohan Gandhi - The founder of Oh!G snack INR 10 | The brand and man behind making healthy snacking turn into afforable snacking Oh!G snack logo and the new brand line - snack ka naya swag

Healthy / Better - for - you snacking should be an availablity to all, rather than an option to few” — Rohan Gandhi

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai, India: In a market where “healthy” snacks often come with a premium price tag, one startup is asking a simple but uncomfortable question, why should better food cost more?India’s packaged snack industry, valued at over ₹46,000 crore, has seen a wave of innovation in recent years. From baked chips to millet-based snacks, brands have positioned themselves as healthier alternatives to traditional offerings. But most of these products continue to retail at ₹50 and above, placing them out of reach for a large segment of consumers.For Rohan Gandhi, founder of Oh!G Snack , that gap was impossible to ignore.“Snacking in India isn’t occasional — it’s daily,” Gandhi says. “If something is consumed every day, across age groups, then it shouldn’t be limited by price.”That belief led to the launch of Oh!G Snack, a brand built around making better-for-you snacking accessible, not aspirational.---Breaking the Price Barrier:While millet-based snacks have gained popularity for their nutritional value, they have largely remained a premium category. Oh!G Snack chose to challenge that positioning by introducing India’s first multi-millet snack at an MRP of ₹10, a price point traditionally dominated by conventional fried snacks.It wasn’t the obvious choice.Lower price points mean tighter margins, greater dependence on scale, and a distribution model that leans heavily on kirana stores and general trade rather than premium online platforms.But for Gandhi, that was precisely the point.“The real India doesn’t shop on apps,” he says. “It shops at the store around the corner.”---A Different Kind of Growth Story:At a time when many consumer startups are built around quick-commerce, D2C channels, and aggressive fundraising, Oh!G Snack has taken a more measured route.The company has remained bootstrapped, focusing on steady expansion through traditional retail channels. It has also turned down opportunities to increase product pricing or compromise on formulation to improve margins.Instead, the focus has been on building a product that can compete not just on taste, but on accessibility.The approach appears to be resonating.Following a recent feature on a digital show, the brand recorded over 1,000 orders within 24 hours, reflecting growing consumer interest in affordable, better-for-you snack options.---The Bigger Question for the Industry:India currently has an estimated 70 million quick-commerce users, accounting for less than 5% of the population. Yet, a large number of new-age snack brands continue to build for this segment.This raises a broader question:Is the future of India’s food innovation being built for the few — or for the many?Oh!G Snack’s model suggests that the next phase of disruption in the category may not come from making products more premium, but from making them more inclusive.---Looking Ahead:For Gandhi, the ambition is not just to build a snack brand, but to reshape how affordability is viewed in the “healthy” food space.“If we can give people a real choice at ₹10,” he says, “then we’re not just building a product — we’re changing behavior.”In a market as vast and diverse as India, that shift could matter more than any single innovation.Because in a country like India, the future of food may not be decided by what is most advanced.But by what is most accessible.And sometimes, that shift begins with something as small and as powerful as ₹10.

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