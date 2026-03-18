Plant Factory Market 2026 Controlled Environment Agriculture Revolutionizing Food Production

Plant Factory Market Growth Plant Factory Market Forecast Plant Factory Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Plant Factory Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plant Factory Market to Surpass $194 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Agricultural Implement market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $347 billion by 2030, with Plant Factory to represent around 56% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Plant Factory market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Plant Factory Market in 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the plant factory market in 2030, valued at $69,523 million. The market is expected to grow from $46,842 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising demand for organic and specialty crops and government policies and spur towards plant factory adoption.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Plant Factory Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the plant factory market in 2030, valued at $42,100 million. The market is expected to grow from $30,081 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising demand for organic and specialty crops and rising food demand.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Plant Factory Market in 2030?

The plant factory market is segmented by facility type into greenhouse, indoor farms and other facility types. The indoor farms market will be the largest segment of the plant factory market segmented by facility type, accounting for 51% or $99,364 million of the total in 2030. The indoor farms market will be supported by rising urban population density, increasing demand for locally produced fresh food, growing concerns over climate unpredictability, rising food safety and contamination concerns, increasing need for reliable yield consistency, expanding urban agriculture initiatives and rising investment interest in space-efficient farming models.

The plant factory market is segmented by light type into sunlight and full artificial light. The sunlight market will be the largest segment of the plant factory market segmented by light type, accounting for 56% or $109,050 million of the total in 2030. The sunlight market will be supported by rising preference for low operating cost cultivation, increasing adoption of natural growing practices, growing consumer demand for traditionally grown produce, rising energy cost concerns, increasing use in regions with abundant sunlight, favorable climatic conditions in developing economies and increasing greenhouse-based cultivation.

The plant factory market is segmented by growing system into non-soil-based, soil-based and hybrid. The non-soil-based market will be the largest segment of the plant factory market segmented by growing system, accounting for 51% or $98,515 million of the total in 2030. The non-soil-based market will be supported by rising concerns over soil degradation, increasing demand for water-efficient cultivation, growing preference for clean and contaminant-free farming, rising adoption in urban environments, increasing focus on higher yield per square meter, growing commercial-scale leafy green production and rising awareness of resource optimization.

The plant factory market is segmented by crop type into fruits, vegetables, flower and ornamental and other crop types. The vegetables market will be the largest segment of the plant factory market segmented by crop type, accounting for 50% or $96,149 million of the total in 2030. The vegetables market will be supported by rising daily consumption of fresh vegetables, increasing demand from supermarkets and foodservice providers, growing preference for pesticide-controlled produce, rising urban household demand, increasing adoption of leafy greens cultivation, demand for shorter harvest cycles and rising awareness of nutritional benefits.

The plant factory market is segmented by component/machinery into irrigation systems, IoT control panels and systems, fine mist systems, shade curtains, cultivation benches and other components/machinery. The IoT control panels and systems market will be the largest segment of the plant factory market segmented by component/machinery, accounting for 30% or $58,782 million of the total in 2030. The IoT control panels and systems market will be supported by growing adoption of smart farming technologies, increasing demand for real-time monitoring and automation, rising labor cost pressures, need for data-driven decision-making, expansion of AI-enabled cultivation platforms, demand for centralized control of climate and irrigation, and increasing focus on operational efficiency and predictive maintenance.

What is the expected CAGR for the Plant Factory Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the plant factory market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Plant Factory Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global plant factory market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape agricultural production, quality assurance, and commercial cultivation worldwide.

Shift Toward Sustainable Agriculture Systems - The shift toward sustainable agriculture systems will become a key driver of growth in the plant factory market by 2030. Rising demand for resource-efficient, environmentally friendly, and high-yield crop production systems is encouraging businesses and governments to invest in controlled environment agriculture solutions, including plant factories. These systems enable year-round cultivation of high-value crops with minimal water and land usage, reducing dependency on traditional farming methods and mitigating climate-related risks. Additionally, advancements in automation, LED lighting, and hydroponic technologies are enhancing productivity and cost-efficiency. As sustainability becomes a core priority for the food industry, plant factories are emerging as a strategic solution to meet future food security and environmental goals. Therefore, the shift toward sustainable agriculture systems will drive the growth of the plant factory market. As a result, shift toward sustainable agriculture systems is anticipated to contributing to a 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Global Food Demand - The rising global food demand will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the plant factory market by 2030. Increasing population, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences are putting pressure on traditional agricultural systems, creating a need for innovative, high-efficiency food production solutions. Plant factories, with controlled environment technologies such as hydroponics, LED lighting, and automation, allow for consistent, year-round cultivation of high-value crops while optimizing resource usage. These systems minimize dependency on land and weather conditions, ensuring stable supply chains. As governments and private players focus on food security and sustainable production, plant factories are positioned as a key solution to address global food demand challenges. Therefore, the rising global food demand will drive the growth of the plant factory market. Consequently, the rising global food demand is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Government Policies And Spur Toward Plant Factory Adoption - The government policies and spur toward plant factory adoption will serve as a key growth catalyst for the plant factory market by 2030. Governments across regions are offering incentives, subsidies, and research funding to encourage sustainable and efficient food production systems. Such policy support reduces entry barriers for businesses and stimulates investments in advanced plant factory technologies, including hydroponics, vertical farming, and automation solutions. Additionally, public-private collaborations are enhancing knowledge sharing and infrastructure development, further accelerating market adoption. As policymakers prioritize food security, resource efficiency, and environmental sustainability, plant factories are increasingly recognized as a strategic solution to meet these objectives. Therefore, the government policies and spur towards plant factory adoption will drive the growth of the plant factory market. Therefore, government policies and spur toward plant factory adoption is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Organic And Specialty Crops - The rising demand for organic and specialty crops will become a significant driver contributing to the plant factory market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh, high-quality, and chemical-free produce, encouraging producers to adopt controlled environment agriculture solutions. Plant factories enable precise cultivation of herbs, leafy greens, and other specialty crops, ensuring consistent quality and yield throughout the year. Advanced technologies such as hydroponics, vertical farming, and automated climate control allow for efficient resource utilization while meeting stringent quality standards. As the organic and specialty food market expands, plant factories are emerging as a strategic solution for producers to satisfy consumer preferences and maximize profitability. Therefore, the rising demand for organic and specialty crops will drive the growth of the plant factory market. Consequently, the rising demand for organic and specialty crops is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Plant Factory Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the sunlight plant factory market, the indoor farms plant factory market, the non-soil-based plant factory market, the vegetables plant factory market, and the IoT control panels and systems plant factory market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $130 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating urbanization, rising demand for pesticide-free and year-round food production, rapid adoption of hydroponic and aeroponic cultivation technologies, and increasing deployment of IoT-enabled environmental monitoring and automation systems. Advancements in LED lighting efficiency, climate control precision, and data-driven crop management are enhancing yield predictability and operational scalability, while sustainability pressures and supply chain localization trends are further strengthening investment momentum. This surge reflects the growing transition toward controlled-environment agriculture models that enable high-density, resource-efficient, and digitally managed crop production, fueling transformative expansion within the broader global plant factory industry.

The sunlight plant factory market is projected to grow by $30,365 million, the indoor farms plant factory market by $27,853 million, the non-soil-based plant factory market by $27,739 million, the vegetables plant factory market by $25,781 million, and the IoT control panels and systems plant factory market by $18,013 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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