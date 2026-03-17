Natural Waterscapes Becomes Exclusive North American Online Distributor of Atlan Floating Treatment Wetlands

Floating treatment wetland ecosystem provides habitat for aquatic life and terrestrial life. Matrix of triangular floating wetland modules supporting plant growth and nutrient removal Sedges growing on floating island, providing dense root structure for underwater habitat and nutrient removal.

Modular biological water treatment system backed by Clemson and NC State research now available with interactive map-based sizing tool

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Waterscapes LLC, a science-based pond and lake management company operating since 2007, has been named the exclusive North American online distributor of Atlan Stormwater's modular floating treatment wetland (FTW) systems. The product line, supporting research library, and an interactive sizing calculator are now live at floatingwetlands.com. Floating treatment wetlands are engineered platforms planted with native wetland species that float on the surface of ponds, lakes, and stormwater systems. Submerged root networks host biofilm communities that trap and digest pollutants, while the plants themselves absorb dissolved nitrogen and phosphorus directly from the water column. The result is measurable water quality improvement without chemicals, electricity, or new land.Proven Water Quality PerformanceUniversity research from Clemson and NC State validates the approach, with peer-reviewed studies documenting nitrogen removal rates of 70-97%, phosphorus removal of 83-96%, and total suspended solid reductions of 87-95%. The systems require up to 60% less land area than traditional constructed wetlands, making them a practical retrofit option for existing stormwater ponds and retention basins.For municipalities managing National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits under the Clean Water Act, floating treatment wetlands offer a cost-effective path to MS4 compliance and Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) targets. The systems can be retrofitted into existing wet detention ponds and retention basins without acquiring new land, constructing new infrastructure, or taking ponds offline during installation. For communities already operating stormwater systems that are underperforming against nutrient reduction goals, floating wetlands add biological treatment capacity to infrastructure that is already built and already permitted.Modular Design Built to ScaleThe Atlan system uses a triangular interlocking module design built from HDPE. Each kit contains two 34-by-34-inch modules that connect with nylon bolt assemblies, allowing installations to scale from a single pair of modules on a backyard pond to hundreds across a municipal stormwater network. The system is engineered to handle water level fluctuations of up to 6.5 feet and has been tested for wave action, wind, and boat traffic.The modular format is particularly relevant for phased municipal projects and budget-constrained installations. Agencies can deploy an initial array to begin treatment, then expand coverage over subsequent budget cycles as results are documented. Because each module is identical and interlocking, expansions require no redesign and no additional engineering.Interactive Sizing and Design ToolsNatural Waterscapes has launched an interactive sizing calculator at calculator.floatingwetlands.com that represents a new approach to floating wetland project planning. Users draw their pond directly on a satellite map interface, input their water quality concerns, and receive a recommended module count with a visual triangular tessellation layout showing how the modules would be arranged on the water surface. The tool calculates coverage percentage, generates instant pricing, and provides a visual starting point for installation planning.The calculator is designed to serve the full range of users, from a private pond owner sizing a small array to a municipal engineer evaluating a large-scale stormwater retrofit. For complex or large installations, Natural Waterscapes offers an expert review with custom layout design backed by the same peer-reviewed sizing guidance published by Clemson University Extension, which recommends 5-10% surface coverage for water quality improvement in stormwater applications."Most people dealing with algae problems or nutrient loading get stuck choosing between ongoing chemical treatments and expensive infrastructure projects," said Jonathan Klotz, President and Founder of Natural Waterscapes. "Floating treatment wetlands offer a third path. The biology does the work, the systems get more effective as they mature, and the modular design means you can start with what your budget allows and expand over time. We built floatingwetlands.com and the sizing calculator to make that entry point as simple as possible."Habitat and Biodiversity BenefitsBeyond water quality, floating wetlands create habitat structure above and below the waterline. The root zone provides shelter and forage for juvenile fish, zooplankton, and aquatic invertebrates, while the surface mat supports native plants that attract pollinators and waterfowl. In replicated university trials, floating wetlands covering just 2.3% of the water surface produced 19.9% greater total fish biomass and 29.8% greater juvenile bluegill biomass, with root systems still developing at the end of the study period (Neal & Lloyd, 2018, Journal of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies). That juvenile recruitment number is particularly significant: it indicates the system is building a self-sustaining forage base, not just concentrating existing fish.Natural Waterscapes serves municipalities, golf courses, HOA communities, private pond and lake owners, and contractors from distribution centers in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania and Richardson, Texas. The company is an accredited member of the Society of Lake Management Professionals, and its science-based approach to water quality management is grounded in peer-reviewed research, university partnerships, and nearly two decades of hands-on field experience across North America.For more information, visit floatingwetlands.com or shop.naturalwaterscapes.com.

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