Margarita Finance Launches NEAR20 Yieldcoin on RHEA Finance

Margarita Finance, a DeFi protocol building the infrastructure for agentic, yield-bearing tokens, today launched the NEAR20 yieldcoin on RHEA Finance.

Launching NEAR20 on RHEA Finance demonstrates how quickly ecosystems can unlock fully permissionless institutional yield for their community” — Vita Pur, CEO of Margarita Finance

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margarita Finance, a DeFi protocol building the infrastructure for agentic, yield-bearing tokens, today launched the NEAR20 yieldcoin on RHEA Finance (https://rhea.finance/) This launch provides the modular infrastructure to issue agentic, yield-bearing tokens natively on-chain. By leveraging Margarita Finance’s autonomous finance protocol, NEAR holders can now earn a permissionless yield generated through institutional-grade option-based strategies on native tokens.

"Launching NEAR20 on RHEA Finance demonstrates how quickly ecosystems can unlock fully permissionless institutional yield for their community," said Vita Pur, CEO at Margarita Finance. "Our turnkey solution enables projects to launch in weeks, not months, requiring no new infrastructure to immediately deliver new token utility and liquidity."

The Agentic Yieldcoin Protocol lets any Web3 project instantly unlock institutional-grade yield strategies tied to their native token. Margarita Finance works directly with L1 and protocol treasuries to co-design these token-aligned yield strategies, ensuring deep liquidity and alignment with long-term ecosystem growth.

"This live deployment is a prime example of how we can deploy treasury funds into community-aligned strategies," said Philipp Suarez, Head of Finance at NEAR Foundation, the NEAR Protocol’s Swiss-based foundation supporting the development and growth of NEAR Protocol, the unified commerce layer for assets and agents. "Providing permissionless yield directly to the NEAR ecosystem fosters long-term incentive alignment while reinforcing our commitment to empower users across the multi-chain economy."

Margarita Finance’s protocol is chain-agnostic and deploys rapidly across ecosystems. This novel autonomous protocol architecture expands access to yield-bearing strategies, reinforcing native on-chain finance as the future of global capital markets.

About Margarita Finance

Margarita Finance is a DeFi protocol building the infrastructure for agentic, yield-bearing tokens. By enabling composable yield strategies natively on-chain, Margarita Finance empowers institutions and individuals to access innovative, transparent financial products across blockchain ecosystems.

About RHEA

Rhea is a multi-chain decentralized trading and lending platform (DEX & Lending) supporting major networks such as BTC, Base, Arbitrum, BSC, Ethereum...

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