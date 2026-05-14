CAL INC Delivers Comprehensive Abatement, Demolition & Training Solutions for Safety Compliance

CAL INC delivers expert abatement, demolition, construction, and environmental services across Northern and Central California with safety and compliance.

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAL INC, a leading general contractor and environmental services provider headquartered in Vacaville, California, has reaffirmed its mission to deliver high-quality abatement, remediation, demolition , and construction solutions throughout Northern and Central California. For more than three decades, the company has supported residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients with full-spectrum services that prioritize safety, compliance, and operational performance.CAL INC’s service portfolio includes hazardous material abatement, mold and asbestos removal, professional demolition services, infrastructure construction, environmental consulting, and stormwater compliance. Demolition is a core operational focus for CAL INC, executed with precision planning, regulatory adherence, and strict safety controls to support redevelopment, renovation, and site preparation projects of all sizes. Additionally, CAL INC's strong training section offers certification courses linked with EPA , OSHA, and CDPH standards, equipping personnel to properly manage hazardous materials and comply with developing industry laws.Dedicated to long-term client success and collaborative partnerships, CAL INC integrates innovative methodologies with responsive project management to ensure efficient execution and regulatory alignment. This commitment to environmental stewardship and workplace safety reinforces CAL INC’s reputation as a preferred partner for organizations requiring specialized remediation, construction, demolition, and compliance training services.For more information or to learn more about construction, demolition, and environmental compliance services, please contact their leasing office at 707.446.7996.About CAL INC: CAL INC is a California-based general contractor and environmental services provider specializing in abatement, remediation, demolition, construction, and compliance solutions. Serving residential, commercial, industrial, and government clients, the company delivers safe, regulation-driven results. Through expert project execution and certified training programs, CAL INC supports environmental integrity, workplace safety, and long-term operational success.Company Name: CAL INCAddress: 2040 Peabody Road, Suite 400City: VacavilleState: CaliforniaZIP Code: 95687Phone Number: 707.446.7996

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