CAL INC Strengthens Environmental & Construction Services Across Northern California

CAL INC expands in Northern & Central California, delivering expert abatement, demolition, construction, and environmental services with top safety standards.

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAL INC, a trusted leader in environmental remediation, construction, and consulting services based in Vacaville, California, continues to expand and deliver superior project solutions across northern and central regions of the state. CAL INC has excelled in abatement, demolition , environmental safety, and general construction for private and government clients since its foundation.CAL INC offers an expansive range of services, including asbestos, lead, and mold abatement and removal, stormwater consulting, environmental assessment, and demolition contracting. Demolition remains one of CAL INC’s core service offerings, supported by experienced crews, strict safety protocols, and compliance with all state and federal regulations. Its licensed professionals also offer EPA , CDPH, and OSHA certification training courses designed to elevate workforce safety and regulatory compliance in construction and environmental settings.The company’s commitment to quality, safety, and client satisfaction sets it apart in the industry, with an emphasis on delivering cost-effective, on-time services that comply with federal and state regulations. Through its demolition expertise, CAL INC plays a critical role in site preparation, redevelopment, and infrastructure improvement, helping clients move efficiently from teardown to transformation. With a proactive approach to project planning and execution, CAL INC continues to enhance community infrastructure and environmental well-being throughout its service areas.For more information or to learn more about environmental remediation and construction services, please contact their leasing office at 707.446.7996.About CAL INC: CAL INC is a Vacaville-based general contractor and environmental services provider delivering abatement, remediation, demolition, construction, and compliance solutions across Northern and Central California. The organization provides reliable project delivery and industry-approved EPA, OSHA, and CDPH training programs to residential, commercial, industrial, and government clients with decades of experience, qualified specialists, and high safety standards.Company name: CAL INCAddress: 2040 Peabody Road,Suite 400City: VacavilleState: CaliforniaZip code: 95687Phone number: 707.446.7996

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