Global Dairy Trade Completes 400th Auction as Platform Expands Role in Global Dairy Markets

Global Dairy Trade completes its 400th auction, marking nearly two decades as a key platform for global dairy price discovery and trade.

Reaching 400 events reflects years of consistency, trust and participation across the dairy industry. GDT continues to provide transparent price signals that support global markets” — Lloyd Cartwright, Chief Executive Officer Global Dairy Trade

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Dairy Trade (GDT) has completed its 400th trading event, reflecting its evolution from a price discovery mechanism into a key piece of infrastructure in international dairy trade.Since its launch in 2008, the platform has developed into a central marketplace for dairy commodities, bringing together participants from 131 countries. More than 500 registered bidders are part of the platform, with several hundred participating in auctions over the past 12 months, alongside a group of 12 sellers. The 400th event concluded in approximately two hours and 46 minutes, with 155 participating bidders and a total of 19,500 metric tonnes sold. The GDT Price Index increased by 0.1% this time around, with an average winning price of US$4,330 per metric tonne. The event produced price movements across key commodities, including increases in anhydrous milk fat and skim milk powder, and a decline in whole milk powder. While volumes were below the long-term event average, the results reinforced the platform’s role in delivering timely market signals.Each trading event has sold an average of around 26,500 metric tonnes of product over time, roughly equivalent to about 1,500 full shipping containers. In total, more than 10 million metric tonnes of dairy products have traded on GDT platforms since launch, representing more than US$40 billion in product value.The platform produces widely followed price benchmarks for key dairy commodities, including whole milk powder, skim milk powder, butter and cheddar. These price signals are used by industry participants globally to inform purchasing decisions, contract negotiations and financial market activity.Over time, GDT has expanded beyond its initial role as a price discovery mechanism. It now functions both as a sales channel for dairy commodities and as a source of reference pricing used across global dairy markets and derivative trading.The growth of the platform reflects broader changes in international dairy trade, where participants increasingly rely on transparent, market based pricing mechanisms.GDT auctions now play a role not only in price discovery but also in helping dairy supply chains move product efficiently from producers to international markets, with each event handling significant volumes of product moving through global supply chains every two weeks.The platform operates as a global organisation, with staff supporting operations across multiple regions, including Berlin where the auctions are run and buyers and sellers are supported operationally.With the completion of its 400th event, the milestone highlights how a New Zealand originated initiative has become embedded in international dairy market infrastructure and continues to evolve as the sector increasingly digitises.

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