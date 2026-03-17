Tax Expert Launches Free AI Tax Assistant Backed by Actual IRS Code for Small Business Owners

TaxForge: AI Tax Assistant by KKATC

TaxForge delivers plain-English tax answers citing real IRC sections and IRS Publications built by a Fortune-level corporate Tax Expert

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KKATC today announced the launch of TaxForge , a free AI-powered tax assistant designed specifically for small business owners, freelancers, and sole proprietors. Unlike generic AI tools that generate unverified tax guidance, TaxForge grounds every answer in authoritative sources including IRS Publications, Internal Revenue Code sections, Treasury Regulations, and Big 4 firm guidance.TaxForge was built by Konstantin Koretskiy, a corporate tax expert with Fortune-level experience, in response to a recurring problem: small business owners were paying for professional consultations or relying on generic AI answers for questions that have clear, citable answers in the IRS code."Small business owners deserve the same quality of tax information that Fortune-level corporations have access to," said Koretskiy. "TaxForge doesn't guess. It cites the actual IRS publication number and IRC section so small business owners know where the answer comes from - and can verify it with their own Tax advisor."TaxForge covers the most common small business tax questions including Schedule C deductions, home office rules, quarterly estimated taxes, vehicle and mileage deductions, Section 179 expensing, self-employment tax, and the hobby vs. business distinction for side income operations including card resale and freelance work.The tool is free to use with three questions per day. TaxForge Pro unlocks a three-layer response format: the exact IRC source code and legal authority behind every answer, a plain-English breakdown written for non-accountants, and a "What This Means For You" section with practical guidance for small business owners. TaxForge Pro starts at $19.99/month with no contracts. TaxForge enforces a strict use policy and includes a permanent ban system for misuse - the tool is designed for tax education and compliance, not tax evasion.TaxForge is available now at kkatc.com/taxforge. No account required to start.About KKATCKKATC is an AI tools company founded by Konstantin Koretskiy, a corporate tax expert with Fortune-level experience. The KKATC suite builds focused AI tools for entrepreneurs and small business owners. TaxForge is the flagship product. Learn more at kkatc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.