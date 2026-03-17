STMicroelectronics’ single-chip buck converter packs 3A power for appliances and industrial loads

DCP3603 buck converter

Tiny footprint, low BOM, 93% efficiency, with light-load and noise-sensitive options

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capable of supplying 3A from a 3mm x 1.6mm footprint, STMicroelectronics’ DCP3603 monolithic buck converter simplifies design, saves PCB space, accelerates time to market, and enhances system reliability. With a 3.3V-to-36V input-voltage range, this convenient miniature converter can power equipment such as smart meters, domestic appliances, and industrial 24V loads.

Leveraging synchronous rectification, and available with either 1MHz or 500kHz fixed switching frequency, the DCP3603 maintains high efficiency across the load range, reaching 93% at 600mA with 12Vin and 5Vout. With power switches and compensation built-in, only an inductor, bootstrap and filter capacitors, and feedback resistors are needed to complete the circuit, ensuring a minimal bill of materials.

Designers can choose from two variants, configured for forced-PWM operation for optimal performance in noise-sensitive applications, or pulse-skipping for minimal power consumption at light load. Both variants implement frequency dithering, to reduce noise power at the switching frequency, and have extremely low quiescent current of 85µA to minimize overall power consumption. An Enable pin allows the converter to be turned off to maximize power savings.

A dedicated evaluation board, STEVAL-3603BC1, is available to help quickly evaluate the DCP3603 in new designs. The board has a compact footprint and is quickly connected with screw terminals and headers, ready to power-up out of the box.

The DCP3603 is in production now, in a SOT23 6-lead package, priced from $0.44 for orders of 1000 pieces.

For further information please visit: www.st.com/dcp360



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